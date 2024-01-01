Claudia Winkleman thought she would be sacked before series 2 of The Traitors

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has revealed how she thought she would be sacked before the second series of the hit BBC show.

The Scottish-set reality TV competition was one of the BBC’s biggest hits last year, earning a whopping 34 million views on iPlayer in March.

And now The Traitors is set to return for its second season, with the first episode airing on Wednesday (January 1).

Claudia Winkleman returns as host… although she has revealed that she feared that this might not be the case.

Claudia Winkleman reveals fears of ‘sacking’ as The Traitors returns

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Claudia has opened up about her fears for her future on the show.

“I was hopeful they’d ask me back but you don’t take anything for granted,” she told the tabloid.

I don’t take anything for granted. You mustn’t do that because we never know what might happen

She continued: “And they phoned me and said, ‘We’re going again’, and I thought they were going to say…” she trailed off.

Claudia continued: “You know, I never take it for granted. Even with Strictly, I don’t take anything for granted. You mustn’t do that because we never know what might happen.”

What can we expect from The Traitors Series 2?

As before, a cast of 22 individuals will gather in a remote Scottish castle. There, a small number of competitors will be picked out by Claudia as this series’ Traitors.

The remaining members of the group – the Faithful – must then try to uncover the Traitors in their midst.

Every night, the Traitors will ‘murder’ one of the Faithful. The next day, the group must then attempt to banish those they suspect to be Traitors.

If a Traitor remains at the end of the competition, then the potential £120,000 prize pot will go to the Traitor(s) alone.

Read more: Claudia Winkleman admits she wanted to quit The Traitors after just one series

The Traitors returns to BBC iPlayer on Wednesday January 3, 2024

