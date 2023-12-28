Claudia Winkleman has confessed she wanted to call it quits on BBC’s smash hit show The Traitors after just one series.

The TV favourite fronted the first series in 2022 of the show – which sees 22 strangers living in a Scottish castle playing the ultimate game of deceit. And it went down that well with viewers, that the programme is returning for series 2 in a matter of days.

But it turns out Claudia, wasn’t that keen to do a second series – with the head of BBC forced to step in and reassure her.

Claudia ‘didn’t want to do’ The Traitors season 2 at first

In a new interview, the Strictly co-host admitted she felt “weird” about the new Traitors series. Speaking to Heat magazine, a “nervous” Claudia said: “We’re going again but I’m feeling nervous and weird about it.

“I originally said ‘Let’s just leave it as this magical thing that happened’. Then the head of BBC took my temperature. I just don’t want people’s expectations to be so high.”

Claudia then noted how the show is “compelling” and despite having to be “quite cold” at times on the series, she “respects game play above everything.”

When is The Traitors season 2 on TV in the UK?

In December, the Beeb finally shared the date Traitors fans need to mark down in their diaries. It is now confirmed that The Traitors season 2 will begin on Wednesday January 3. The start time it will be shown on BBC One is 9pm.

Furthermore, and of particular interested to anyone wishing to binge on Traitors season 2, the second and third episodes will be available on iPlayer immediately after the first episode airs on TV.

The Traitors spin-off show

Although much will remain the same about The Traitors – it has been revealed there will be a brand new spin-off show.

Ed Gamble will present The Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC Two. It is set to feature interviews with murdered and banished contestants, as well as showing the moments Traitors are unveiled.

The comedian said of his new job: “The first series of The Traitors was my absolute obsession. I cannot wait to delve deep into series 2 and dissect all the twists and turns it has to offer. It goes without saying that I am 100% faithful.”

The Traitors returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, January 3 at 9pm.

