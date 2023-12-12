The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman ‘terrified’ people won’t enjoy Series 2 as much as Series 1

The Traitors series 2 will finally air next month, but host Claudia Winkleman has admitted fears she has over the show’s second season.

The 51-year-old will return as host for the show – which sees 22 strangers living in a Scottish castle to play the ultimate game of deceit.

But, after the first series became such a surprise hit, Claudia worries viewers won’t enjoy it as much this time around.

Speaking ahead of the show’s return she said she is “so excited” before revealing her fears.

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman’s show fears

“I’m obviously terrified people won’t like it as much as series 1, but that’s normal right?”

She added the she had “no idea” the show would do so well when she signed up.

“We just couldn’t believe it. It floored all of us and made us extremely happy,” she said.

Although the hopefuls vying for the £120,000 prize are yet to be revealed, Claudia says this series’ batch is “excellent.”

She said: “They come having seen the first series so are more quick to suspect but they all play a brilliant game.

“I wish I could say more but I’ll be fired.”

The Traitors series 2 challenges

One of the highlights of the first series was, of course, the nail-biting challenges, which Claudia promises there are more of.

“The missions are epic this year,” she teased.

“The producers are so clever as the missions are incredibly important as it is a chance for the contestants to switch off from strategising and plotting.

“They get fresh air, they run around, they work as a team. The scale this year is beyond.”

Although much will remain the same about The Traitors – it has been revealed there will be a brand new spin-off show.

Ed Gamble will present The Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC Two. The comedian said of his new job: “The first series of The Traitors was my absolute obsession.

“I cannot wait to delve deep into series 2 and dissect all the twists and turns it has to offer. It goes without saying that I am 100% faithful.”

The Traitors Series 2 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, January 3 at 9pm.

