Meet The Traitors season 2 cast – a psychic, a chess coach and a man once pronounced dead at the side of the road

The BAFTA-winning reality series The Traitors is back for season 2 with a brand-new cast.

Claudia Winkleman returns to host the series, which sees 22 members of the public compete for a £120,000 prize. The group are separated into Faithfuls and Traitors. None of the Faithfuls know who the Traitors are, but the Traitors are seeking to eliminate Faithfuls to bag the money for themselves. The object of the game is to root out the Traitors, (or, if you’re a Traitor, strategically bump off the Faithful).

This year’s cast contains an eclectic mix of people, including a clairvoyant, a chess coach and a House of Commons employee. So, who exactly are the The Traitors 2024 cast?

Andrew in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

The Traitors season 2 cast: Andrew

Welsh insurance broker Andrew, 45, has a background in close protection security, working with VIPs. He thinks his experiences mean he can “be on my toes, be alert, and be able to adapt at the drop of a hat”.

He promises he’ll do “whatever it takes, within reason” to win.

It wouldn’t be first time he’s beaten the odds, either. 23 years ago, Andrew was pronounced dead on the side of the road following an accident. He was in a coma for five weeks, during which his parents were told he would never walk, talk or use his arms again.

Surely The Traitors will be easy in comparison!

Anthony in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Anthony

Birmingham-born chess coach Anthony, 45, plans to use his well-practiced poker face to deceive the others if he’s selected as a Traitor.

Anthony is a fan of The Traitors TV series, which he likens to a game of chess. “For me, it was like in a chess tournament where you’ve got to control your emotions and psychologically manage yourself.”

Ash in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Ash

London events coordinator Ash, 45, reckons she would be an excellent Traitor. She thinks her ability to make alliances and read people could be a big advantage.

“Human beings do things without realising they’re doing them,” said Ash. “Micro expressions and little physical behaviours. It’s easier to see other people’s faces than it is to see your own, right?”

Aubrey in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

The Traitors season 2 cast: Aubrey

Loughborough local and retired shop owner Aubrey, 67, believes the best way to win is to “get on with everyone and to try and befriend everyone”.

That said, he thinks his physical attributes could also help him. “I don’t give things away easily. I’ve got a moustache and, unless I’m smiling, I think it makes me a look a bit more serious.”

If he wins, he plans to donate the money to the Mykonos Animal Welfare charity in Greece, where he often holidays.

Brian in The Traitors season 2 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Brian

Scottish photographer Brian, 33, will take things as they come rather than preparing a game plan.

He explained: “If I have too much of a game plan and it gets thrown off course, I’ll think, well what the hell do I do now?! So, literally just take things as they come really.”

He thinks his best chance to win is to be a Faithful, and he’ll spend every night frantically scribbling out theories.

Charlie in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Charlie

Mental health area manager Charlie, 34, from Bristol, is worried her poker face won’t be up to scratch if she’s made a Traitor.

“As much as I like the idea of having a good poker face, I don’t know whether I actually would have with everyone watching me,” she admits.

If she’s a Faithful, however, she thinks her experiences will help her “suss people out”.

Charlotte in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Charlotte

32-year-old recruitment manager, Charlotte, from Warwickshire, used to play poker tournaments and fancies her chances of winning.

“I think I’m really good at pretending I don’t know what’s going on, when actually, I have a very good idea,” said Charlotte.

She claims she’ll play the “ditzy one” and make constant self-deprecating jokes – a strategy that worked when playing poker.

Diane in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Dianne

Lancashire-based retired teacher Diane, 63, reckons her teaching skills mean she can motivate contestants and control situations.

She’s also here because her kids “said I could never do something like this”.

As a Traitor, Diane expects she “might find it hard, but I’d still like to say I’d be able to go the whole way”.

Evie in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Evie

Inverness-based veterinary nurse Evie, 29, said she applied for The Traitors while having an “existential crisis” over turning 30.

She said she’s good at trusting her gut and intuition. If she turns out to be a Traitor, she doesn’t think people would suspect her.

If she wins, she wants to use the money to rescue animals. “There’s always three-legged dogs or one-eyed hamsters and a bunch of chickens that need to be homed,” she said. “I’d love to live out my spinster dreams with my small holding for all of them.”

Harry in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

The Traitors season 2 cast: Harry

British Army engineer Harry, 22, has no qualms whatsoever about taking part in The Traitors.

“I’ve never had any fear,” said Slough-based corporal Harry. “I’d jump from an aeroplane, skydive and jump off cliffs. I’ve done all of it at work so I’m sure I’ll be fine up in Scotland.”

He thinks his experiences with the Army will also be a huge advantage as he’s learnt a lot about teamwork and problem-solving.

Jasmine in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Jasmine

London-based sales executive Jasmine, 26, describes herself as a “professional truth embezzler”. In other words, she’s perfect for The Traitors.

She said she is “very rarely surprised” whenever she hears news from her friendship group.

She’s also willing to do whatever it takes within the game to win. “If I have to eliminate someone, if I have to steal the big pot of money, that’s absolutely fine.”

Jaz in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Jaz

National account manager Jaz, 30, said he wants “to go all the way” and be “the last man standing”.

The Mancunian reckons any game plans have to be flexible, or they won’t work.

If he’s a Traitor, he will “go in with the mindset of a Faithful so people can see my body language, they can see my eye contact, they can see everything about me and go: ‘This guy is a Faithful. So, there’s no point even questioning him.’

“That’s it, just take them out one by one.”

Jonny in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Jonny

Bedfordshire-based ex-military man Jonny, 31, said he’ll be excellent entertainment for viewers at home.

He claims he likes “to light up a room” and he’s led an eventful life. “Everyone my entire life has said: ‘Jonny, your life is like a film mate. The things you end up in.'”

Jonny won’t let his disability stop him completing any challenges, either. “I feel completely normal in the sense of what I can and can’t do.”

Kyra in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Kyra

Apprentice economist, Kyra, from Kent, plans to use her young age of 21 to her advantage in The Traitors.

She said: “In my workplace and my household, I’m always the little star, the little sister, a little baby, the innocent one that everyone always wants to look after.”

She reckons she’s got the social skills required to claim the winnings, and she’ll be doing “anything that I can do to win”.

Meg in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Meg

Illustrator Meg, 22, said she isn’t willing to throw anyone under the bus “unless they were going to throw me under in that same moment”.

The Herefordshire local would rather play the game as a Faithful, though she admits to being “very competitive”.

Miles in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Miles

Worcestershire-based veterinary nurse Miles, 36, said his superpower is being an exceptionally good judge of character.

“I can tell when someone is being genuine or not,” said Miles. “I’m the person people want to meet their partners.”

When he told his mother he’d be going on TV, she said it was fine “as long as it’s not something like Love Island“.

Mollie in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Mollie

Disability model and healthcare assistant Mollie, 21, thinks her “innocent-looking” features will be an asset in The Traitors.

She also said she’s quite good at building relationships and separating her emotions. That means she’s got no qualms over turning on her Traitors co-stars – even if they become mates – if necessary to win.

Paul in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Paul

Business manager and aspiring comedian Paul, 36, is desperate to be picked as a traitor by Claudia Winkleman.

The Mancunian joked that “if Claudia touches my shoulder, I’m never washing that top again”.

He added: “It’s great to be a Faithful and find the Traitors but I want to be the one that people are trying to find.”

Ross in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Ross

Lancashire-based video director Ross, 28, describes himself as a “mother hen” who wants to look out for his co-stars.

He said: “If it’s all too much for someone I’ll take them under my wing and make sure they’re alright.”

While he plans not to take the game “too seriously”, he does play a lot of poker so bluffing comes naturally.

Ross also claimed the show was a “good excuse to tell my business partner that I just can’t work for three weeks”.

Sonja in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Sonja

Volunteer business mentor Sonja, 66, is used to the challenging world of business negotiations, which she thinks will help her in The Traitors.

The Lancashire native also said that she has a great understanding of “nonverbal hints and cues”, after caring for her late son Dan, who was severely disabled and autistic.

She also loves knitting and hopes to “teach some of the other tortured souls how to do a bit of knitting while we’re there too”.

Tracey in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

The Traitors season 2 cast: Tracey

Inverness-based sonographer Tracey, 58, is exactly what The Traitors needs – a clairvoyant!

Naturally, she doesn’t need a game plan and plans to “go in blind”.

She said: “I feel like I genuinely can spot people a lot more for what they are, and I use my gut instinct a lot as well.

“I think I would be quite good at spotting a liar.”

Zack in The Traitors 2024 cast (Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Zack

Parliamentary affairs advisor Zack, 27, should have no trouble at all spotting liars as he’s worked in the House of Commons.

The Londoner said he’ll “bring an understanding of what people are thinking and lies they might be weaving without them really realising it because of my career”.

His job is to figure out what MPs are thinking, so he reckons scrutinising the average person without media training will be a piece of cake.

The Traitors returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, January 3 at 9pm.

