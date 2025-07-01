TV reality stars Stacey Solomon and Dani Dyer are reportedly fighting for a spot on this year’s Strictly.

While no names have yet been confirmed, many names from Helen Flanagan to the Queen’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, are also on the rumoured list. The series is set to launch in September.

That said, with only so many slots to fill, headlines have suggested there could only be room for one of the TV favourites.

Stacey Solomon and Dani Dyer ‘fit the bill perfectly’ for Strictly

According to an inside source at Closer, the date to decide on the 2025 line-up is “looming” as the celebrities need to start training from next month.

“Strictly bosses know they need a standout year after all the controversy, and they know Stacey and Dani would fit the bill perfectly. They’re both big signings, and they’d be onto a ratings winner with them both – but they’re also worried that they could be too similar. They’re working out if there’s room for both of them,” the source explained.

Stacey has reportedly been offered the hit BBC show in the past. However, she has always turned it down due to her busy schedule.

Dani Dyer, on the other hand, is said to be excited about potentially doing the show and wants to ‘shake off’ the “Love Island tag”. She rose to fame on the show back in 2018.

Stacey ‘has a lot more at stake’

As they potentially ‘battle it out’ for a slot, PR expert Joseph Hagan has exclusively revealed to Entertainment Daily that “Stacey might have the edge” over Dani if they had to choose one over the other.

He believes “in terms of relatability”, Stacey “feels like the nation’s big sister”. That said, Joseph stated Dani “would bring fresh energy and a whole new Gen Z audience to Strictly“.

Both celebs are married. Stacey tied the knot with Joe Swash in 2022. Meanwhile, Dani got married in May to footballer Jarrod Bowen.

If either were to get caught up in the infamous “Strictly Curse”, Joseph shared that Stacey “has a lot more at stake brand-wise”. He continued: “Her image is built around family, authenticity and stability, so any scandal would cut deeper. Dani is more seasoned in navigating the ups and downs of tabloid culture; she’s grown up in it.”

‘It could be deeply destabilising both personally and professionally’

Joseph insisted that Stacey Solomon, whose brand is so tightly woven around her role as a mother and her relationship with Joe Swash, would be affected most by a scandal.

He told ED!: “Any perceived scandal could feel like a betrayal to the very audience that champions her.”

“She’s built a career on being relatable, grounded and family-first, so headlines that even hint at turmoil can be deeply destabilising both personally and professionally.”

If Dani were to be caught up in the curse, Joseph believes the stakes would be “slightly different” for her.

“She’s already had public relationships under the spotlight and, to an extent, her audience is more forgiving of drama. It’s almost baked into the DNA of her reality TV background,” he said.

On the other hand, she could be “conscious of how any rumour mill moment could shift public perception”.

“Ultimately, both would need to be very clear on boundaries and media training going in. The show is great exposure, but it comes with its own set of risks that shouldn’t be underestimated.”

