Inside BBC’s ‘clean cut and wholesome’ Strictly 2025 lineup wish list – from TV lovebirds to Georgia Toffolo and Dani Dyer

We’re a matter of months away from the 2025 Strictly series, and already, bosses are reportedly concerned about who should be on this year’s lineup.

Over the past couple of series, the hit BBC show has found itself caught up in a number of controversies. Pro dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima were both axed for their behaviours behind the scenes, while last year’s contestants, Wynne Evans and Jamie Borthwick, are the latest stars to be involved in a controversy.

Opera singer Wynne Evans left the Strictly tour earlier this year after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to Janette Manrara. During his time on the show, he was also accused of inappropriately touching his pro dancer, Katya Jones.

Meanwhile, EastEnders star Jamie used a slur against disabled people to describe the residents of Blackpool.

Strictly concerns

With the upcoming series set to kick off in September, a TV insider alleged to the MailOnline there is a “terrible fear among those high up that these awful things are going to keep happening and the show will be brought into disrepute again and again”.

“With that in mind, they are taking no chances. There will be stringent checks, and asking around, and digging into potential stars’ backgrounds to make sure that they’re not choosing anyone who might damage the show,” they continued.

The insider insisted the infamous Strictly curse is no longer a concern. “There have been other issues in the past couple of years, though. What’s been even more embarrassing for the BBC is that Wynne and Jamie have been from their own stable of stars,” they added.

“Going forward, those at the top want a wholesome image to shine through. No more scandal – just joy.”

Ahead of the new series, Blue Peter stars Joel and Shini are reportedly in talks (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2025 series lineup

Bosses at the BBC have now appointed Jasmine Fox as their new talent booker. She has been a BBC employee for several years and has taken over from Stefania Aleksander.

While keen to book “clean-cut and wholesome” talent for the show, Blue Peter presenters Joel Mawhinney and Shini Muthukrishnan are reportedly in talks. According to the MailOnline, the pair have been secretly dating for a year. The insider stated the “chances of them causing any trouble are very, very slim”.

Meanwhile, other stars in discussion to be taking part include former Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo and former Love Island star Dani Dyer. The Queen’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, and former Corrie actor Helen Flanagan are also rumoured.

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who participated in the Christmas special in 2023, too, is in the frame.

Following a string of controversies, Strictly is reportedly struggling to find a head publicist.

