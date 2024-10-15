Wynne Evans and Katya Jones have been at the centre of some Strictly controversy this past weekend following their behaviour on Saturday’s live show.

Viewers watching Saturday’s show spotted Wynne in the background slowly putting his hand further and further around Katya’s waist. Katya was seen putting her hand over Wynne’s hand and moving it back towards her hip.

But what actually happened on the live show, and how have the pair addressed viewers’ speculation and concerns? Here’s a full timeline to explain everything.

Katya and Wynne have sparked a new row on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

October 12: Wynne and Katya on Strictly live show

On Saturday’s show (October 12), Wynne and Katya caught the attention of viewers for two reasons.

The first happened when the couples were gathering in Claudia Winkleman‘s area on the balcony overlooking the dance floor.

Wynne was seen putting both his hands up to high five Katya and she turned around, seemingly ignoring him.

Later in the show, after Pete Wicks and pro Jowita Przystal had performed, another incident sparked speculation from viewers. Wynne was seen moving his hand further and further around Katya’s waist.

She then put her hand over his and moved his hand back towards her hip.

Katya was seen moving Wynne’s hand back, sparking much discussion online (Credit: BBC)

This sparked much discussion online as viewers claimed Katya looked “uncomfortable”. One person said on X: “Wynne, please don’t put your hands on Katya like that!”

Another wrote: “Well Wynne this made her feel uncomfortable! Not good.”

Someone else added: “There was a really awkward moment towards the end of Strictly during judging where Wynne’s hand crept across Katya’s waist and she pushed it away.”

As the comments came flooding in, Katya and Wynne addressed the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynne Evans (@wynneevans)

October 12 – Katya and Wynne speak out

Later after the show, Katya and Wynne spoke out on Instagram as they insisted the high five situation was an “inside joke”.

In a video shared to Wynne’s Instagram page, Katya said: “Hi everyone it’s Wynne and Katya here. We just wanted to say we were just messing around in the Clauditorium on Saturday night and just want to say sorry. It was a silly joke.”

Wynne added: “Yes sorry.”

In the caption, Wynne wrote: “Apologies for this tonight, we were just messing around. We really are amazing friends. The high fives is a running joke. Have a great evening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Jones (@katyajones)

October 13 – Katya shares video message

Following more backlash from viewers, who demanded to know about the hand situation, Katya shared another video message to her own Instagram on Sunday.

She said: “Now I need to make something crystal clear. The hand incident that happened on Saturday night was a very silly, very silly inside joke between Wynne and I. So even the idea that it made me feel uncomfortable or offended me in any way is complete nonsense.

“It’s quite absurd actually. Can we just focus on how brilliantly he’s doing and what an amazing dancer he’s becoming?”

However, fans were baffled by the “inside joke” and demanded for them to explain it. One person said: “What is the joke though? How is that a joke.”

Another wrote: “After everything that’s happened with the show recently, inside joke or not, this was hugely stupid and insensitive. What was the ‘inside joke’?”

Wynne has since spoken out (Credit: YouTube)

October 14 – Wynne admits ‘heartbreak’ on radio

On Monday, Wynne appeared on BBC Radio Wales and admitted he felt “heartbroken” over the situation.

The opera singer said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day.”

He continued: “It’s not nice to live in that time, but basically Katya and I are really, really close and we’re really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke.

“It was a stupid joke that went wrong, okay? We thought it was funny. It wasn’t funny. It has been totally misinterpreted.”

Reports later claimed that the Strictly welfare team had stepped in and checked on the duo. A BBC source said: “The welfare and production teams have checked in on the pair and there are no further actions planned.”

Katya said the abuse levelled at Wynne was unfair (Credit: BBC)

October 14 – It Takes Two interview

Meanwhile, on last night’s edition of It Takes Two, Katya took the opportunity to address the scandal.

She said during their joint interview with Fleur East: “Quite frankly, I can’t bear sitting here watching this man being portrayed as someone’s he’s not and, in fact, it could not be further away from the truth.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

“So I have to make this absolutely clear. This whole incident with the high five and the hand on Saturday night was an inside joke between Wynne and I. Was it a silly joke? Yes. Was it a bad joke? Yes.”

She added: “It was a joke. And even the idea that it’s made me feel uncomfortable or offended in any way is total nonsense.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes drags Phillip and Holly into Wynne and Katya ‘wandering hands’ scandal

What do you think of Wynne and Katya’s comments? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.