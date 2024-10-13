Last night’s Strictly Come Dancing saw Wynne Evans and his partner Katya Jones impress the judges with their tango to Money, Money, Money.

However, viewers at home were quick to comment on signs of tension between the pair after what appeared to be a couple of awkward moments up in Claudia Winkleman’s area.

The pair’s tango for 34 points from the judges last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Fans spot Katya and Wynne tension

It came after Pete Wicks and Jowita Pryzstal had danced their quickstep. And, as Claudia spoke to the pair, Wynne could be seen in the background slowly putting his hand further and further around Katya’s waist.

Seemingly unhappy with the placement of his hand, Katya put hers on top of his and pushed it back towards her hip.

The moment came after an incident between the two earlier in the night, where Wynne put both his hands up to high five Katya and she turned around, seemingly ignoring him.

Wynne could be seen moving his hand further around Katya’s waist (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

Comments poured in online, with many wondering if the pair had fallen out.

“Anyone else see Katya push Wynne’s hand out the way?” one viewer asked. “Just seen the clip,” said another. “Katya was clearly uncomfortable.” A third commented: “There was a really awkward moment where Wynne’s hand crept across Katya’s waist and she pushed it away.”

“Wow, the look Katya just gave Wynne then,” another chipped in. Another spotted it too and said: “Did anybody else just see Katya push away Wynne’s hand – she did that awkward smile.”

The pro dancer was seen moving her partner’s hand (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Katya and Wynne comment

As a result, the couple themselves have now addressed the claims.

“Hello everybody it’s Wynne and Katya here. We just wanted to say we were just messing around in the Clauditorium on Saturday night and just want to say sorry. It was a silly joke,” Katya said, as Wynne added: “Yes sorry.”

Wynne then added in the caption: “Apologies for this tonight, we were just messing around. We really are amazing friends. The high fives is a running joke. Have a great evening @katyajones.”

However, some fans were left unimpressed by the reasoning as only the high five was addressed in the video.

Replying to the tweet, viewers wrote: “Sorry guys how is that a joke? Okay, the refusal to do the high five and the eye roll, yep get that, but the hand slowly moving across Katya’s stomach, and her moving it away and looking seriously uncomfortable?? How is that a joke?'”

“What about the bit where you moved his hands away off your stomach?” said another. “The high five isn’t he thing people care about,” said another.

‘Relief’

However, others commented that they were pleased the pair had cleared up confusion over the signs of tension.

One said: “Glad you cleared that up. We worry about stuff you know.” Another then added: “That’s a relief!” “Honestly devastated that you both feel you have to apologise. Neither of you have done anything wrong at all. My absolute favourites from week one and your dance tonight was fantastic,” said another.

ED! has contacted reps for Wynne, Katya and the BBC for comment.

