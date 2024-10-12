Strictly Come Dancing viewers express concern for Nick Knowles

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have being voicing concern for celeb contestant Nick Knowles this evening (October 12).

The DIY SOS star’s Strictly future was hanging in the balance this week after a knee injury caused him to pull out of last week’s show last minute.

Nick Knowles has already suffered two injuries in his time on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Just the week before, Nick was forced to perform an altered American Smooth after he injured his shoulder changing a car tyre.

Nick Knowles makes Strictly return

Tonight, although declared fit to dance again – albeit performing last week’s routine – Nick’s return to the dancefloor sparked some concern amongst viewers.

Nick Knowles was all in pink for his Paddington themed Charleston (Credit: BBC)

#NickKnowles even began trending on Twitter as fans flocked to social media share their worries about the injury-prone star.

“Can we wrap nick knowles in bubble wrap please,” One X user begged, “Hes seemingly got the structural integrity of a stale breadstick bless”

Another person agreed: “Bless Nick Knowles but he needs to go before he does himself some serious damage… it’s week 4 and he’s already broken about six bones.”

“I hope they have an ambulance on stand by for poor old Nick.” A third person likewise tweeted.

A fourth also joked: “Nick Knowles might get a Voltarol sponsorship after this”

Meanwhile, Nick thanked the show’s doctors and physio’s for helping him to get back on his feet.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday (October 19) at 18.25 on BBC One.

