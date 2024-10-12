Craig Revel Horwood is a firm favourite on Strictly – but away from the dance floor, he has had a rather colourful love life.

The dancer is back tonight (October 12) for another episode of the glitzy BBC One show. And while Craig might be Strictly’s toughest judge – the TV star has a romantic side that fans don’t often get to see on screens.

But who is Craig’s Britain’s Got Talent star ex? When did he catch his ex-wife cheating on him? And where did he meet his current beau? Keep on reading to find out…

Craig’s had a rather wild love life (Credit: ITV)

Strictly: Craig Revel Horwood and ex-wife who cheated on him

Strictly judge Craig was once married to Jane Horwood. Craig and pre-loved clothing boutique company owner Jane tied the knot in 1990 but ended up splitting two years later in 1992.

According to Craig, he caught Jane with another man. He revealed in his autobiography All Balls and Glitter: “It didn’t last, mainly because our sex life diminished somewhat and I suppose that led to the inevitable scenario – Jane slept with someone else.

“I discovered the affair just before our two-year anniversary,” he candidly shared.

Despite the split, Craig and Jane have remained good friends. Speaking to Wales Online in 2008, he said: “We are friends now, Jane and I, but it wasn’t very amicable at the time.

“Now we can go out for lunch and talk about life honestly. I love her deeply as a friend, now and forever, and wish her all the happiness in the world.”

Craig dated BGT star Damon Scott for a few years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Craig Revel Horwood and BGT star ex

In 2013, Craig struck up a romance with Damon Scott, a puppeteer who found fame on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

And things seemed to be going from strength to strength for the pair. In January 2015, Craig even shared that he would consider marrying Damon if they adopted a child.

He said: “I believe in civil partnerships as it protects each of you. If it were to protect children we might adopt, I’d definitely do it.”

However, the pair called it quits in 2016. Speaking to The Sun, Craig spoke about their relationship and said: “We could get through a bottle and a half of vodka between us in a night. At times that was a daily thing. If I drank that much now I’d be hospitalised.”

He’s currently smitten with the horticulturalist (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Craig Revel Horwood’s fiancé

Currently, Craig is happily engaged to his fiancé Jonathan Myring. Jonathan is a horticulturalist who is 22 years Craig’s junior.

The TV star confirmed their relationship in March 2018. He told The Sun: “He’s good looking, 5ft 10in, dark hair and beard. We met on the Strictly tour a month ago.

“He came to the show with a friend and we met backstage. We plan on seeing each other a lot. We have all our weekends planned until Strictly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Revel Horwood (@craigrevel)

Craig and beau’s ‘disastrous’ engagement story

In 2020, Craig and Jonathan took the next step in their relationship and got engaged. But it turns out the proposal didn’t go as smoothly as Jonathan had hoped…

“It was a slight disaster really,” joked Jonathan in 2022. He explained: “I had a beautiful engagement planned in Tasmania and Craig refused to go and sit on the banks of the river to look for platypus. So I had to call him to frantically call him to go…”

Interrupting his partner, Craig then quipped: “That’s because the last time we waited for platypus, it was four hours and we didn’t see one. So I wasn’t going to sit through that again, was I?

“All I wanted to do was go back to the hotel and have a bubble bath. Well, I jumped in the bubble bath and then Jonathan jumped in with me and proposed in the bubble bath with a glass of champagne.”

Craig on future wedding

Due to Covid and family illness, Craig and Jonathan’s wedding has been postponed three times. But in August of this year, Craig revealed that he had finally set a date after describing the wait as “the longest engagement ever”.

He told Woman’s Own magazine: “The wedding has had to go on the back burner again! It’s going to be the longest engagement ever – there’s a date in the diary for 2027.”

Craig also revealed that he wanted his mum to be at his special day following her cancer diagnosis. He said: “I wanted my mum to be here for it as well. She got cancer 10 years ago and was given the all-clear, but now it’s returned sadly.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday (October 12) at 6:20pm on BBC One.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood addresses ‘atmosphere’ backstage at Strictly following ‘awful’ inquiry

So what do you think of Craig’s love life? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.