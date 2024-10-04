Craig Revel Horwood addresses ‘atmosphere’ backstage at Strictly following ‘awful’ inquiry

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has addressed the show’s atmosphere backstage after the BBC had to undergo several investigations.

Strictly remained in the headlines this year after Amanda Abbington accused her pro dancer Giovanni Pernice of “bullying” behaviour. When the BBC underwent an investigation, it was then later alleged that Graziano Di Prima ‘kicked’ his celeb partner Zara McDermott in rehearsals, causing more concern.

Both Giovanni and Graziano didn’t return for Strictly’s 20th series. However, the verdict from Giovanni’s investigation cleared him of “physical aggression”. On the other hand, complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld.

Amanda accused Giovanni of “bullying” behaviour following her departure from Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood on probe verdict

During an appearance on Lorraine this morning (October 4), presenter Christine Lampard asked Craig about the long-awaited verdict and if the atmosphere has changed in the Strictly camp.

“There is a difference. It’s like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders because it was always hanging in the air,” he admitted.

“I was just so pleased that this investigation is over because now we can move on and really celebrate our twenty years on the screen, because it is a wonderful show and it’s awful when something like this does come along… So let’s move forward, let’s move on.”

Strictly judge Craig admitted he didn’t think Strictly would last (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2024 latest

As Strictly celebrates its 20th anniversary, Craig confessed that he never saw the show lasting this long.

“When we first started back in May of 2004, I thought it wouldn’t have legs at all and thought ‘who is going to be interested in seeing a bunch of celebrities that can’t dance, try and dance in two weeks? No one!’ but actually I was completely wrong,” he said.

With a star-studded line-up this year, Craig hopes that former footballer Paul Merson will surprise him on the dancefloor.

“He is the backbone of this show,” Craig added, stating that: “Tasha [Ghouri] is the whole package… she is the one to beat technically.”

