Janette Manrara’s tears over Aljaz Skorjanec’s return to Strictly following ‘big, tough family decision’

Strictly star Janette Manrara has revealed she was left in tears after husband Aljaz Skorjanec was asked to return to the BBC dance show.

Aljaz signed off the show at the end of the 2021 series. Wife Janette, who hosts It Takes Two, stepped down as a pro the previous year.

They then went on to welcome daughter Lyra, with Aljaz taking on the role of a house husband, while Janette hosted the BBC Two spin-off series.

However, earlier this year, the call came for Strictly favourite Aljaz to return to the ballroom after two years away. And Janette revealed that it was a phone call that left her in floods of tears.

Aljaz is paired with Tasha Ghouri after returning to Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Janette Manrara on tears over Aljaz Skorjanec return

Speaking to Prima magazine about the day the BBC phoned Aljaz, Janette said: “We cried when that phone call came.”

Janette went on to explain of Aljaz’s exit in 2021: “We made that decision as a family and it was a big, tough decision because, at the time, we thought he would never go back. So when these conversations started happening again, all those butterflies we had when we started 11 years ago started coming back.”

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Janette now hosts Strictly spin-off It Takes Two (Credit: Splash News)

Aljaz and Tasha’s week two dance revealed

Aljaz is paired with Love Island star Tasha Ghouri for the 2024 series, with the pair impressing the judges and viewers at home with their week one cha cha cha.

On Saturday night (September 28), Tasha and Aljaz will dance the Viennese waltz. Sunday will then see the first elimination of the series.

This year’s show is attempting to bounce back from the recent abusive behaviour scandal that’s engulfed it.

Janette commented: “Sometimes situations happen that shouldn’t have happened. That’s how the show learns. It isn’t a sign of the show falling apart, it’s a sign the show is moving forward and taking the right steps to not just entertain, but make sure everybody involved is enjoying themselves, feeling looked after and protected.”

Read more: Strictly star ‘gutted’ as she shaves her head as her hair falls out amid cancer treatment

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.