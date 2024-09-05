Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec left fans heartbroken in 2022 when he announced his departure from the show after nine incredible years.

The dancer expressed gratitude for his time on the show.

However, two years later, Aljaz surprised fans by announcing his return to Strictly for the 2024 series.

Aljaz Skorjanec is married to former Strictly pro Janette Manrara. (Credit: ITV)

Aljaz Skorjanec returns to Strictly

Aljaz’s decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 wasn’t an easy one.

In an emotional statement, he reflected on his incredible journey since joining the show in 2013.

“A dream became a reality, and it was the biggest opportunity for a 23-year-old boy from Slovenia,” Aljaz said.

But after nearly a decade on the dance floor, he felt it was time to explore other passions.

I missed the fun, glitter, and the judges of course, and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!

In an interview with the Daily Star in 2023, Aljaz said: “A year and a half ago I hit an early midlife crisis and now I don’t know what I want to do in my life.”

However, the allure of Strictly’s glittering ballroom was impossible to resist.

Announcing his return on July 8, Aljaz revealed: “I could not be more ecstatic to be back with the Strictly family! This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can’t wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dance floor.”

Why Aljaz is returning to Strictly

The real motivation behind his comeback, however, is deeply personal.

Now a father to one-year-old daughter Lyra, Aljaz expressed his desire to make her proud: “It feels so right to be coming back. I missed the fun, glitter, and the judges of course, and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!”

Janette admitted that Aljaz’s gruelling Strictly schedule has left her feeling like a ‘single mum’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Janette Manrara on baby daughter

While fans eagerly await Aljaz’s return, his wife, Janette Manrara, has been open about the challenges that come with her husband’s busy Strictly schedule.

The Cuban-American TV presenter co-hosts Strictly: It Takes Two.

She recently opened up about the difficulties of balancing work and parenting their daughter, Lyra, especially when both parents are occupied with their respective careers.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Janette admitted: “It’s very difficult. We have no one to help, so it’s all about future planning as much as possible. It’s a massive juggle.”

With Aljaz’s intense training schedule and Janette’s hosting duties, the couple have found it tough to manage their home life.

“His schedule is basically seven days a week, and the hours are here, there, and everywhere,” she explained.

Despite the challenges, Janette is positive and committed, saying: “I don’t want her to miss Mummy or Daddy too much in the midst of the madness.”

In an interview on ITV’s Lorraine, Janette described her current routine, saying: “It’s like I’m a single working mum.”

However, she expressed her excitement for Aljaz’s Strictly comeback.

Aljaz Skorjanec spent almost a decade on the show before leaving in 2022. (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024 line-up

Aljaz’s return has sparked mixed reactions among Strictly fans, however.

This is particularly in light of the departure of another fan-favourite, Giovanni Pernice.

Giovanni’s exit was confirmed in early June and followed reports of a BBC investigation into his training methods. The Italian dancer was accused of bullying by his former dance partner – actress Amanda Abbington. He’s denied the allegations.

Aljaz’s return stirred speculation among fans that the two events might be connected.

After Aljaz announced his Strictly comeback with an Instagram post, fans took to the comments to share their thoughts.

One fan commented: “That’s brilliant – once they’ve left I don’t think they usually return. But maybe replacing Giovanni, which is sad for Gio but lovely to have Aljaz back.”

Others were less pleased, with one saying: “Now bring back Giovanni who did not deserve the treatment he’s been given!”

“BBC running scared because Giovanni has gone?” Another fan speculated.

Despite the mixed reactions, Aljaz’s return was celebrated by many in the Strictly family.

Former dance partner Gemma Atkinson exclaimed: “Yay!!!!!”

Judge Motsi Mabuse welcomed him back with open arms, commenting: “Welcome back.”

Fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones added: “This news made my day. I missed watching you dance.”

The Strictly 2024 launch show will air on September 14 from 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

