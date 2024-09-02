Janette Manrara addresses struggles with Strictly pro husband Aljaz Skorjanec: ‘It’s very difficult’

Strictly star Janette Manrara has opened up about the “difficulties” she’s facing as husband Aljaz Skorjanec returns to the BBC dance show.

Aljaz’s return was announced after Giovanni Pernice‘s exit from the show was revealed, with many fans hoping Aljaz’s presence would provide some welcome good news for the scandal-hit show.

With the launch show set to take place in less than two weeks, and with Aljaz surely guaranteed a celebrity partner, family life with Janette and daughter Lyra, one, will have to come second for the next couple of months.

And it’s not a time Janette is relishing, no matter how much she supports her husband.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz face ‘difficult’ time

Speaking to OK!, Janette shared how childcare when they’re both working can be a struggle.

Janette, who presents Strictly: It Takes Two, is from Miami, and all her family are based there. Aljaz is from Slovenia, so his relatives are out of the country, too.

As a result, Janette admits it’s a juggle, with the pair desperate to make it work for their young family.

“It’s very difficult. We have no one to help, so it’s all about future planning as much as possible. It’s a massive juggle. Right now, Aljaz and I are trying to figure out how we’re going to make it work with him being back on Strictly full time. His schedule is basically seven days a week and the hours are here, there and everywhere.

“I know how hard it is doing Strictly, let alone doing it when you’re a parent. Lyra goes to nursery a couple of days a week, but planning childcare when Aljaz and I are both working can be very complicated, especially when we have no family around to help. I’m planning every inch of our lives for the next few months. I don’t want her to miss Mummy or Daddy too much in the midst of the madness.”

‘More of the same please!’

Not that Janette would change her Strictly journey for the world. She said she feels “so blessed” with her life at the moment.

Making clear that Lyra’s health and happiness is her priority, Janette admitted she would like “more of the same” when it comes to her work.

She’ll be back to front BBC Two Strictly spin-off show in September. And we’ll doubtless see her supporting Aljaz as he returns to the ballroom.

“My marriage is going well and I’m doing what I love for work. As long as life keeps going on this trajectory, I’ll be happy,” she added.

