The hit Channel 4 programme returned for another episode on Friday evening. The show saw the likes of Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liz, Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay and Jennifer Saunders and her daughter Beattie Edmonson all react to a handful of shows, from Bake Off: The Professionals and Celebrity Puzzling to Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection?

However, it was Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure on ITV, which documents his new life in New Zealand, that turned viewers off.

Jennifer Saunders and her daughter Beattie Edmonson returned to Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4

Despite Noel’s absence from our screens in recent years, many people at home didn’t seem pleased to see him make a TV comeback.

“I despise Noel Edmonds and have done since the 70s on radio. Is it just me?” one user asked on X.

“Noel Edmonds is insufferable,” another person shared.

“I thought we’d got rid of Noel Edmonds ffs, I should have known better,” a third remarked.

“Noel Edmonds new show looks boring,” a fourth said.

“Noel Edmonds thinks he’s funnier than he is,” a fifth person expressed.

“#Celebritygogglebox Noel Edmonds is still a [bleep]ing deluded [bleep],” a sixth added.

“Noel Edmonds……excuse me while I’m sick,” another declared.

Viewers didn’t warm to Noel’s TV comeback (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Not nearly as funny as she thinks she is’

However, when viewers weren’t sharing their opinion of Noel, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the stars booked to react.

“Jennifer Saunders is so far up her own [bleep] she can taste her tonsils,” one insisted.

“Jennifer Saunders is not nearly as funny as she thinks she is,” another said.

“I never find Jennifer Saunders funny and she has a lot of screen time,” a third remarked.

“Paddy no talent McGuiness is insufferable,” a fourth wrote.

That said, not everyone agreed, as someone said: “Jennifer Saunders is hilarious.”

“No end to how much I love Shaun and Bez,” another wrote, referring to Shaun Ryder and his Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

