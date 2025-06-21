Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure divides viewers as presenter makes TV comeback after six years

Viewers have been left divided by ITV’s new show, Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure.

Presenter Noel, 76, made his return to screens on Friday night (June 20) after a six-year absence. His new documentary follows Noel’s life in New Zealand with his wife Liz as they run a hospitality business in the rural town of Ngatimoti.

But it seems viewers watching Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure were not too impressed…

The show follows Noel’s life in New Zealand with his wife (Credit: ITV)

Noel Edmonds back on screens for Kiwi Adventure

On Friday evening (June 20) the first episode of Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure aired on screens.

Noel and wife Liz first moved to New Zealand in 2018. Since then, they have set up shop and own their own restaurant, pub, vineyard, coffee cart and general store.

The former Deal or No Deal presenter is also hoping to create New Zealand’s inaugural energy garden.

What’s more, during the show, Noel shared how he keeps his youthful appearance, revealing he takes part in the likes of meditation, crystal beds and even oxygen chambers.

The show has left people divided (Credit: ITV)

Noel slammed as ‘a bit self-obsessed’

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts on Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure – and it’s fair to say plenty were left divided.

I haven’t missed him

“This is the most bizarre TV show of year so far,” said one person on X.

Another person chimed in: “Not learned much about Noel’s #kiwiadventure bcos it’s all about himself. A bit self-obsessed and abit boring. NZ looks beautiful but I’m not sure I’ll be watching anymore.”

A third also declared: “Not sure how I feel about having Noel Edmonds back on my telly. I haven’t missed him. But enjoying the scenery.”

A fourth viewer wrote: “This has got to be a windup from Noel Edmonds i nearly bought it until I saw the crystals sunbed.”

Other viewers were happy to see Noel back on screens (Credit: ITV)

‘Proper TV and radio legend’

However, other viewers thought the opposite and were quick to defend Noel.

“Way too much hate for Noel Edmomds on X regarding his programme #KiwiAdventure the Guy is in his Late 70s… He Enjoying his life, what’s wrong with that even if we wouldn’t do that…good on him,” said one social media user.

Another penned: “I’m probably in the minority of people who actually don’t mind him. Proper TV and radio legend.

He’s a hard worker, businessman & gives 100%!

“Granted I don’t believe in all the crystal stuff, energy etc. I think he’s a decent guy all in all. Good series.”

A third also gushed: “I like what Noel and Liz are doing to NZ. He’s a superb business man who loves a project or two, and as someone who likes to see projects from start to finish – Noel isn’t one to quit. He’s a hard worker, businessman & gives 100%!”

