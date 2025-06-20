Inside Noel Edmonds’ love life – from two divorces and cheating allegations to meeting third wife on Deal or No Deal set

Considering he was on the box so much in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s (as well as with Deal or No Deal in the 2000s), it seems surprising more isn’t known about Noel Edmonds, his love life, and the three women he has made his wife.

After all, Noel’s controversial claims about cancer treatment, cosmic ordering, and the ‘electrosmog’ dangers of Wifi have received plenty of attention over the years.

But as Noel kicks off his new telly series Kiwi Adventure tonight (June 20) on ITV – also featuring his third wife – what better time to take a look back at his marriages?

Kiwi Adventure also stars Noel’s third wife Liz (Credit: YouTube)

Noel Edmonds’ first wife

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant Noel, 76, has been married three times. Liz Davies, his third wife, appears in his new ITV show.

But what else is known about the two women who went by ‘Mrs Edmonds’ before Liz?

Noel and physiotherapist Gillian Slater got wed in 1971. And so the couple were together when Noel was enjoying the initial stages of his stint on BBC Radio 1, as well as his first forays in TV on Top of the Pops and Multi-Coloured Swap Shop.

However, they reportedly decided to go their separate ways and divorced in 1982.

Noel Edmonds is said to have worked with Liz before they became an item (Credit: YouTube)

Noel Edmonds’ second marriage

Noel later married his second wife Helen Soby in 1986. By this point in his life, Noel was also famous for his appearances on The Late Late Breakfast Show and Telly Addicts.

Meanwhile, in his personal life, Noel and Helen brought up four daughters together – Charlotte, believed to have been adopted by Noel, as well as Lorna, Olivia and Alice.

Sadly, Noel and Helen’s divorce was confirmed in 2005. It was reported she cheated on him – but Noel insisted the relationship was already over.

Noel Edmonds, seen here with Liz, was determined not to get involved with anyone again until his second divorce was done and dusted (Credit: YouTube)

‘I’ll never talk about the reasons for divorce’

He is said to have told the Mirror in 2006: “Helen and I decided to separate in 2003 and I started divorce proceedings – though I’ll never talk about the reasons. We planned to have as amicable a divorce as possible.”

It was portrayed that her relationship was the reason we split and it’s so unfair.

Noel added at the time: “I do feel sorry for Helen, I had chosen that we would get to the point where we were legally divorced before I would have a relationship with anybody. But it was portrayed that her relationship was the reason we split and it’s so unfair. Who she has a relationship with now is her business, not mine.”

Noel Edmonds and wife Liz Davies married in July 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Love at first sight’ with Liz

Noel and Liz are said to have met on the set of Deal or No Deal in 2006.

Acting as Noel’s make up artist, has been reported she was married at the time.

He later told HELLO!: “Something strange happened and here we are. To start with it was all very professional but there was a look in both our eyes. If you speak to Liz she will say she didn’t sleep for three nights and I couldn’t stop thinking about her.”

Noel also claimed it was ‘love at first sight’ during an appearance on Loose Women. He said at the time: “We were very fortunate to meet each other. It was like an energy thing, maintaining our energy is not a strain, it was love at first sight, cupid’s arrow. When two forces come together they become inseparable.”

Liz, meanwhile, is 20 years younger than Noel. She recalled: “I knew who he was when we met. I had a picture on my wall when I was little. My love of things hairy was deeply stemmed. When we met it was extraordinary, I love all the soppy films.”

Marriage to Liz Davies

Noel proposed during a holiday to Russia, getting down on one knee in the gardens of the Catherine Palace with a £30k engagement ring.

They married at a 17th-century manor house in Lower Slaughter Manor in the Cotswolds, with HELLO! covering the big day.

“This has been a magical day, it really has. I can’t remember being this happy and this content,” an ecstatic Noel said.

And going by his previous words on Loose Women, Liz seems to be the woman for Noel.

“We have a really fun relationship,” he’s reflected. “We laugh a lot, we have hard times, you put everything into perspective and have gratitude for what you have.”

Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure begins on ITV tonight (Friday June 20) at 9pm.

