Cain’s cancer recovery takes a dark turn in Emmerdale later this week

Cain Dingle may have come through his prostate cancer operation in Emmerdale, but there is absolutely no chance of life calming down for him any time soon.

Just as Cain starts facing the emotional and physical aftermath of surgery, another devastating bombshell lands when he discovers what Robert really did to Moira. And true to form, Cain’s response is explosive.

Cain’s surgery went well (Credit: ITV)

Cain had the cancer surgery in Emmerdale tonight

After nearly backing out of the procedure weeks earlier, Cain finally underwent surgery on Monday, May 11.

While Moira tried to stay calm as he was taken into theatre, Kyle was left terrified after overhearing Cain ask a nurse to tell his family he loved them if anything went wrong.

The comment sent Kyle spiralling, convinced his dad was not going to survive the operation.

Thankfully, the surgeon soon reassured the family that everything had gone to plan and Cain had made it through safely.

Moira and the boys rushed to see him as he woke up, but reality quickly hit when a nurse arrived to check his catheter.

Moira tries to help Cain, but he can’t rest (Credit: ITV)

Cain struggles with the aftermath

The possibility that he could be permanently incontinent hits Cain hard, leaving him struggling to process everything.

Although doctors are ready to discharge him, Cain panics at the thought of dealing with the catheter himself and does not want Moira having to help him either.

In scenes airing on Tuesday (May 12), Cain exaggerates his pain in an attempt to stay in hospital longer, insisting he is not ready to go home.

Eventually, Sarah manages to get through to him and Cain reluctantly agrees to leave. But once back home, he finds the adjustment every bit as difficult as he feared and his mood sinks even further.

Moira has no choice but to admit the truth about Robert to Cain in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

The truth revealed

Things become even more tense after a visit from Robert and Aaron, with Cain immediately sensing something is off.

Once they leave, Cain pressures Moira into telling him the truth, convinced she is hiding something.

Backed into a corner, Moira finally admits Robert planted the fake ID documents that landed her in prison.

Cain is left absolutely furious and instantly starts talking revenge, despite Moira begging him to focus on his recovery and put his health first.

Cain waves a hammer at Robert who is tied to a chair (Credit: ITV)

Cain’s revenge on Robert incoming in Emmerdale

But Cain Dingle has never been known for backing down quietly.

Before long, he ropes Sam into helping him with a dangerous revenge plan.

The following day, Robert is knocked unconscious in one of the barns by Sam. When he wakes up, he finds himself tied to a chair with Cain standing over him holding a hammer.

Cain makes it crystal clear that Robert is going to pay for everything he has done.

The question is whether Cain is physically or emotionally strong enough to go through with it, or if this latest betrayal has pushed him too far while he is already fighting so many battles of his own.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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