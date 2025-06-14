Celebrity Gogglebox returned for another episode on Channel 4 on Friday night, and fans issued the same complaint.

The hit show aired its first episode of Series 7 last week (June 7) after wrapping the 25th series of the regular version.

Podcast host Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liz and show regulars, Rylan Clark with his mum, Linda, all came back, while former I’m A Celeb winner Vicky Pattison and TOWIE favourite Pete Wicks, as well as Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay, made their debut.

Other celebs included Diversity dancers Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo, and Jennifer Saunders and her daughter Beattie Edmonson.

Jennifer appeared on the show with her daughter, Beattie (Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4

However, for last night’s (June 13) episode, the show welcomed more celebrities into the mix.

From daytime TV to the Celebrity Gogglebox couch, This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard joined the cast. Match of the Day hosts Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates were also new additions.

Meanwhile, comedian Munya Chawawa and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy and his daughter, Jasmine, also appeared.

British darts player Luke Littler and YouTuber Angry Ginge, too, made their Celebrity Gogglebox debut.

Despite the lineup featuring a whole range of stars from different professions and generations, viewers were still left saying the same thing…

Ben and Cat made their Celebrity Gogglebox debut (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Still none the wiser’

“Who’s mark and Kelly???” one user questioned on X.

“Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates. They’re sports presenters. Kelly is also the daughter of Kenny Dalglish,” someone replied, to which the same user said: “Still none the wiser.”

“Don’t know who some of these ‘celebs’ are,” another shared.

“Who are the 2 blokes? I have literally not a clue who they are?” a third remarked.

“No idea who half of these “Celebs” are – probably showing my age, but it’s quite funny!” another echoed.

‘Nice to see some new faces’

However, not everyone was unsatisfied with the lineup.

“Jordan and Perri are hilarious, I love them,” one fan expressed.

“I love Linda @Rylan, your mum is lush!” another said.

“Nice to see some new faces on #Celebritygogglebox but this series is missing Jane McDonald & her friend drinking wine!” a third viewer insisted.

