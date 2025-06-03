Channel 4 has started to reveal which stars will join the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox for its upcoming new series.

Over the past few years, Celebrity Gogglebox has had its usual familiar faces on the sofa watching TV. And while there are a lot of returnees, this year the show is adding to its lineup.

The seventh season of the celebrity special – in aid of Stand Up To Cancer – begins on Friday (June 6). And, with only a few days to go, Channel 4 has started to release its cast lineup.

It looks set to be a great season already. So who is returning? And who is joining for the first time? Let’s look at the lineup so far…

Who is on Celebrity Gogglebox 2025?

Rylan Clark and his mum Linda have been fan favourites for years (Credit: Channel 4)

1. Rylan Clark and his mum, Linda

TV presenter Rylan Clark is a Celebrity Gogglebox expert by now. He appeared on the very first season way back in 2019.

But then the star took a break for two years, before returning in 2022 alongside his mum, Linda. And the pair have remained on the sofa ever since.

See you Friday!

After their return was announced on Channel 4’s Instagram, fans flooded the comments to celebrate.

One wrote: “Aww, I am so happy to see you both! See you Friday!”

Another penned: “It will be good to see both of you again.”

James Buckley is joining the cast with his wife (Channel 4)

2. James and Clair Buckley join Celebrity Gogglebox cast

Married couple James and Clair Buckley are joining the cast of 2025. James is best known for his role of Jay in the TV show The Inbetweeners.

The couple have two sons, and have a very popular online channel called At Home With The Buckleys and a podcast called In Sickness and In Health.

Celebrity Gogglebox confirmed the pair will join the cast this week.

Perri and Jordan return to the Celebrity Gogglebox cast (Channel 4)

3. Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely return to Celebrity Gogglebox cast

The Diversity stars are back on their sofa again, sharing their reactions to the latest TV shows.

The dancing duo first appeared on the show in 2021 as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front takeover, putting black talent in the spotlight.

Then, last year, they reappeared on the show. And fans are excited to have them back once again.

One commented: “Yesss! Can’t wait!”

Liv and Nick are returning (Credit: Channel 4)

4. Nick Grimshaw and niece Liv

Over the past few seasons, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv have become staples of Celebrity Gogglebox. And many fans have become invested in their lovely bond. So, it’s no surprise that they have been brought back for another year.

One fan wrote: “My fave Goggleboxers!”

While these are the only cast announcements for Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 at the moment, it’s expected more will be announced very soon.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns on Friday June 6 at 9pm on Channel 4.

