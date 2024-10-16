Alex Scott is poised to take a huge next step with girlfriend of 17 months Jess Glynne, according to reports.

The former England footballer is currently the host of Football Focus. However, she reportedly complained to bosses last year after being “deeply hurt” by their response after she was blamed for falling viewing figures.

With her BBC contract up for renewal next year, Alex is now said to be “contemplating a move to America,” where Jess is based, and walking away from Football Focus. It comes amid claims she’s been left feeling like she’s been “thrown under the bus” by the Beeb.

Alex Scott is said to be considering a move across the pond, where girlfriend Jess Glynne is based (Credit: Splash News)

Alex Scott eyeing move to America with Jess Glynne

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Alex wants to concentrate on her ambassadorships with UNICEF and Refuge right now. She is also contemplating a move to America with her girlfriend, Jess [Glynne]. There are no guarantees she will be with the BBC next summer. Her contract is up for renewal and she is in talks for a raft of other exciting projects.

Alex has never been happier than she is now.

“Football Focus turns 50 this year. And Alex is now seriously contemplating moving on from the show. Last year she was hugely hurt by unfair criticism about falling viewing figures. She felt she was thrown under a bus. The viewing figures were not as reported and she feels no one backed her up and issued the correct viewing figures. The viewing figures are actually super healthy. Alex raised her concerns as she has been in this business long enough now to stand up for herself.”

Alex won’t be presenting Children In Need this year (Credit: BBC)

Children In Need exit

As well as the drama surrounding Football Focus, the hosts for this year’s Children In Need have been announced. And, after fronting the show last year, Alex has been replaced on the charity fundraiser. A source claims the decision to leave was “entirely mutual”.

A BBC press release last night (October 15) confirmed Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay were taking over from Alex and Jason Manford.

A source said: “Alex has never been happier than she is right now. She’s just turned 40 and embracing a new chapter in her life, and the decision to part ways from Children In Need – an event she is hugely proud to have been a part of – was entirely mutual.

Who’ll replace Alex on Football Focus?

Her exit from the show hasn’t even been confirmed, but bookies have revealed who they think will be in the running to take over.

According William Hill‘s Lee Phelps: “Alex Scott is heavily rumoured to be on her way out of the BBC and Football Focus, with Gabby Logan emerging as the 3/1 favourite to take over as the host of the Saturday lunchtime football show.

“Following Logan in the betting is ex-pro and TV presenter Dion Dublin at 4/1, with fellow ex-pro Micah Richards 5/1 to take the role. Esteemed sports broadcasters Mark Chapman and Clare Balding are in the market. Chapman is level with Richards at 5/1, while Balding is a 10/1 chance.”

The BBC had “no comment” when approached by ED!. ED! has also contacted Alex’s reps for comment.

