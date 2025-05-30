Where are the original cast of Gogglebox now? – tragic deaths; love split; £5m business going bust

The Channel 4 show Gogglebox has been keeping the nation entertained for well over a decade now, but whatever happened to the original cast who paved the way?

Gogglebox launched in 2013 and has since received huge recognition. In 2014 and 2022, it won a BAFTA in the Reality & Constructed Factual category. Gogglebox has also won numerous NTAs.

Here, we’re taking a look at the OG cast and what they’ve been up to since the show…

The Tapper family joined the show in 2013 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox original cast: The Tapper family

The Tapper family, made up of dad Jonathan, mum Nikki, daughter Amy and son Josh, remained on the show for an impressive 11 series between 2013 and 2018.

Josh was the first to leave the hit show after he landed an Apprenticeship scheme with the UK Government. His sister Amy soon parted ways with Gogglebox, too. She later appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Amy and her dad, Jonathan, have remained in the public eye after impressing fans with their weight loss journey. In February, Amy Tapper revealed she had lost five stone.

“Officially 5 stone down and I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote on Instagram. “Never thought I’d be able to reach this milestone so I think I can say I’m proud of myself. Thank you for being by my side throughout it all @tashelite.fitness.”

Jonathan also suffered a health shock after he was left fighting for his life after contracting coronavirus. Fortunately, he pushed through and survived.

Best mates Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle remained on the show for three years

Sandi and Sandra

Best mates Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle remained on the show for three years before appearing on other TV shows.

In 2016, Sandi quit Gogglebox and entered the Celebrity Big Brother house the following year. Her series featured the likes of Sarah Harding, Amelia Lily, and Paul Danan.

Sandi has since pursued a music career by releasing her own album and appeared on Celebrity Fat Fighters.

Sandi continued to star on Gogglebox alongside her daughter before leaving Gogglebox a year later. Sandra remained on TV as she appeared on 100 Years Younger In 21 Days and First Dates.

Steph and Dom Parker’s hotel went bust (Credit: Channel 4)

Steph and Dom Parker

Steph and Dom Parker, who were considered the posh couple of the early series, kept viewers entertained until 2016.

When the married couple left after seven series, Dom participated in Channel 4’s The Jump in 2017 and then Celebrity Masterchef.

The pair then starred on the celebrity edition of Channel 4’s Hunted. They also released their own book, Steph and Dom’s Guide to Life.

Things took a sad turn for Steph and Dom when they confirmed their £5 million hotel, The Salutation, had gone bust.

“We are sorry to confirm that The Salutation Hotel Ltd, which has been managing The Salutation, has indeed become insolvent,” Dom explained.

Stephen Webb and Chris Ashby-Steed had a messy split on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Stephen Webb and Chris Ashby-Steed

Back in 2013, fan favourite Stephen Webb appeared on the sofa alongside his on-screen partner, Chris Ashby-Steed.

Chris remained on the show until series 11. However, fans were shocked when Stephen’s mum, Pat, suddenly replaced him.

Before appearing on the Channel 4 show, Stephen and Chris were boyfriends. However, when they agreed to take part in Gogglebox, they were just friends.

In an exclusive interview with the Mirror, Chris revealed that mental health issues were the reason for his departure.

“There have been times where I’ve felt so low that I think, ‘How can I kill myself?'” he said.

Chris also disclosed that the pair were originally set to leave Gogglebox together after they were approached to take part in a separate project. However, the opportunity was taken away from Chris when Stephen emailed the studio to reject the offer without speaking to him.

“After he sent that email, I didn’t speak to him for a little while because I was hurt by it,” he admitted.

Chris also claimed that Stephen would regularly put him down with shady remarks.

Gogglebox producers originally agreed to let them both appear on the show with new partners on alternate weeks of the show. Bosses weren’t feeling Chris’ suggestion for his new partner, telling him that it “wasn’t going to work”. As a result, he announced he was leaving the show in February 2018.

In 2018, Stephen tied the knot with Daniel Lustig-Webb and later introduced him to Gogglebox in 2019.

However, in 2023, they walked away from the show just months after announcing their split.

In 2024, Stephen was set to star on the 16th series of Dancing On Ice. But, he was unfortunately forced to pull out before the series launched after breaking his ankle during training.

He later went on to appear on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Andrew Michaels died following a short illness (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox original cast: Michaels family

The Michaels family, made up of dad Andrew, mum Carolyne, and children Louis, Alex, Pascal and Katy, left the show in 2021 following the tragic loss of Andrew.

Andrew died following a short illness. Former executive producer Victoria Ray told the Daily Star: “We have had people from the show pass away recently. We lost Mary and Andy, and a little while ago we lost Pete. Their loved ones won’t be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy.”

Victoria said the family would always be welcome to rejoin the show if they wanted. However, as of this writing, that has yet to happen.

The family now lives a quiet life away from the spotlight. Alex occasionally shares photos on her Instagram page and sells funky fleeces she makes.

Leon died in 2017 (Credit: Channel 4)

Leon and June Bernicoff

Married couple Leon and June Bernicoff appeared during the first 10 series before Leon died in December 2017.

Retired teacher Leon died at the age of 83 in the hospital following a short illness. Channel 4 broke the news in an emotional statement.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad news that after a short illness Gogglebox’s Leon Bernicoff passed away in hospital earlier today.

“Leon and his wife June were the first members of the public to be cast for Gogglebox back in early 2013, and they soon grew to become much-loved voices during the course of the show’s 10 series to date,” they said.

“Leon’s unique personality and sharp wit endeared him to fans of the show, as he contributed fully to Gogglebox’s reputation as a programme full of warm humour and unvarnished opinion.”

The statement continued: “To those of us that knew him personally, Leon was a man of unwavering principles who exerted a distinct paternal presence both on and off screen. He will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family; cast and crew.”

In 2017, June wrote a memoir, Leon and June: Our Story: Life, Love & Laughter, about their love story. In 2019, she also moved away from Liverpool after calling it home for six decades.

The Allen family left after two series (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox original cast: Allen family

The Allen family, made up of sisters Charlotte, Gemma and Louise, were living at their family home in Essex when they appeared on the first two series.

Following their sudden departure in 2013, they now live a very quiet life. Reportedly, Charlotte has a job in fashion.

Steven Dermott and Michael Wilcock

Best friends from Liverpool, Stephen Dermott and Michael Wilcock, also left the show in 2013 after appearing in the first two series.

While Michael has gone under the radar, Steven is an online sensation on TikTok.

Currently, he has 4.1 million TikTok followers and over 61.8 million likes from his content.

Chris and Colin Staples and Gill Gibson and Helen Tait

Mancunian father and son duo Chris and Colin, and mother and daughter Gill Gibson and Helen Tait from Maidstone, also left after the first series.

After their time on the show, they have never been back on TV, and not much is known about what they’re up to now.

