Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig have announced they’re getting a divorce after growing apart.

The pair married in 2018. Stephen appeared on Gogglebox for a decade, while Daniel only appeared alongside him in the later years.

In a statement this weekend, Stephen and Daniel shared the news of their separation and insisted they’ll remain friends.

Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel are getting a divorce (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig announce divorce

Speaking to The Sun, Stephen said: “It’s with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce.

“There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we’ve unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways.”

Meanwhile, Daniel added: “We’ve made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends.”

Stephen and Daniel left Gogglebox last year (Credit: Channel 4)

Stephen first appeared on Gogglebox in 2013 alongside his former partner, Chris. Following their split, he appeared with his late mum Pat – who died recently.

Then, following his marriage to Daniel, the pair began appearing on Gogglebox together. However, last year, Stephen and Daniel announced they were leaving the Channel 4 show.

At the time, the pair explained to fans: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.

“We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny, and heartwarming show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Lustig-webb (@stephengwebb1971)

Stephen Webb mum

In January, Stephen suffered heartbreak when his beloved mum Pat died. He shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram at the time.

He said: “Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace mum.”

Read more: The saddest Gogglebox tragedies to rock the Channel 4 show’s stars in the last year

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.