Stephen Webb, the much-loved Gogglebox star, has announced the sad news that his mum Pat has died.

Posting on Instagram this afternoon (January 29), Stephen shared several pictures of the mother and son together.

He said: “Mummy Pat , you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace mum.”

Stephen Webb announces death of his Gogglebox star mum Pat

Pat appeared alongside her son on Gogglebox form series 10 to series 12.

She died over the weekend. The news was announced on the official Gogglebox Instagram page.

The post read: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Mummy Pat Webb passed away this weekend at the age of 75 after a long illness.

“Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10 -12 alongside her son Stephen.”

The statement then added: “Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family.”

Stephen Webb has announced the death of his mum Pat (Credit: Channel 4)

Tributes pour in

“So sorry to hear this,” said one well-wisher. Another added: “So sorry for your loss, loved watching you both on Gogglebox together.” “OMG I’m so sorry,” said another. “She was such a character on Gogglebox.”

Another then said: “Aww I loved your mum on Gogglebox. You two were brilliant together, so very sorry to hear this sad news.”

Stephen leaves Gogglebox

Last year, Stephen announced that he was stepping down from his spot on Gogglebox.

He then revealed he’d signed up for Dancing On Ice. However, an ankle injury then ruled him out of the 2024 series.

