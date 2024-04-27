Emmerdale spoilers: Kim threatens Rose as Dawn is blindsided by her mum’s return

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed Dawn is already reeling from baby Evan’s leukaemia diagnosis when she comes face to face with her estranged mum, Rose.

Dawn’s not seen her mum for years, but is now really the ideal time to get to know her? We’ve got all the details of their reunion in this week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Rose has arrived in Dawn’s life but she’s not happy to see her mum (Credit: ITV)

Mummy dearest?

Having come face-to-face with mum Rose, Dawn is in turmoil. Her head’s all over the place and she absolutely doesn’t want to talk about it – not even with husband Billy.

But Rose isn’t giving up on her daughter without a fight. It’s not long before she shows up in the village and she’s soon asking for directions to Home Farm.

What’s she up to?

The family have a lot on their plates (Credit: ITV)

Kim’s in charge!

At Home Farm, Kim’s not impressed when Rose arrives and demands to speak to Dawn. She agrees – but to Rose’s annoyance, Dawn says she’ll only speak to her mum if Kim’s there, too.

Rose tells Dawn how sorry she is that she walked away when her daughter was only five years old. But Dawn doesn’t want to know. She firmly tells her mum that she doesn’t want to have a relationship.

Will’s not happy about Kim’s interference (Credit: ITV)

Bribes!

Kim’s worried about what all this drama is doing to Dawn, so on the quiet, she offers Rose £2000 to walk away and never come back.

Rose won’t budge, so Kim offers more – but it’s still a no. Until Kim reminds Rose that there are other ways to make her leave and they’re much worse!

Rose reluctantly accepts. But she’s not done yet.

Rose hits it off with Kerry – uh-oh! (Credit: ITV)

Spilling the beans

In the Woolpack, Rose gets to know Gail and Kerry – but Billy tells her to leave. She’s not going anywhere, though. Instead, loving having an audience, she announces that Kim paid her off – just as Dawn overhears.

Meanwhile at Home Farm, Will’s annoyed about what Kim’s done – and both he and Kim are shocked when Dawn arrives with her mum in tow and announces that Rose is staying put!

Is Dawn making a big mistake?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!