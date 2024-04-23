Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn and Billy devastated after baby Evan receives leukaemia diagnosis

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Dawn and Billy are left devastated after baby Evan is given a leukaemia diagnosis by doctors.

When worried mum Dawn spots a bruise on Evan’s leg, she immediately takes him in to A&E – where doctors diagnose him with the disease. But how will Dawn and Billy cope as Evan falls gravely ill?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Billy and Dawn take baby Evan in to the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn and Billy fear the worst

Spotting a new bruise on Evan’s leg, Dawn calls the surgery. Doctor Liam recommends that she take Evan to A&E immediately.

At the hospital, a pediatrician examines Evan and then asks to complete some blood tests. Billy and Dawn are fearful that the doctor will accuse them of hurting their son – but it’s soon clear the pediatrician has some even worse news in store.

Dawn and Billy are left devastated to learn that Evan is very sick (Credit: ITV)

The worried couple learn that Evan is very sick. The doctor then explains that they need to take an urgent bone marrow biopsy – as Evan has extremely low haemoglobin and platelet levels.

Dawn and Billy are left reeling by the news, but they try to stay strong for their little boy.

The parents nervously await the results of Evan’s biopsy (Credit: ITV)

Dawn and Billy struggle

Unable to feed her son as he is now nil by mouth until after the biopsy, Dawn struggles to soothe Evan. Meanwhile, a choked-up Billy returns home to explain to the worried family that they don’t know what it is that’s wrong. He tells them that it could be an infection, autoimmune disease – or worse, even leukaemia.

Will and Kim rush to the hospital, but are held up on the way by Ruby and Moira. When they finally arrive, Will tries to comfort Dawn as the doctors take Evan for his biopsy.

The horrifying truth about Evan’s condition is revealed (Credit: ITV)

Dawn and Billy horrified as doctors confirm Evan’s Leukemia diagnosis

The next day, the doctor reveals the results of the bone marrow biopsy. Dawn and Billy are distraught to be told that Evan has a form of leukaemia.

Outside, Kim and Will watch Dawn buckle in shock and it’s soon clear her worst fears have been confirmed.

How will the family cope with this devastating news?

