Emmerdale spoilers: Moira and Ruby in new feud as Ruby spreads vicious rumours about her sister-in-law

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that, as a vicious rivalry breaks out between Moira Dingle and Ruby Fox-Miligan, vengeful Ruby starts spreading an awful rumour about her sister-in-law.

Caleb’s wife, Ruby, has won over few hearts since arriving in the village – causing a scene at Belle and Tom’s wedding, making an enemy of Cain Dingle, and accidentally elbowing a post-surgery Chas where it hurts.

Caleb has tried to stand by his wife, but she isn’t making it easy for him – and shows no sign of simmering down anytime soon.

This latest feud comes after a series of interactions between the pair leave Ruby fuming and feeling vengeful. But how far will her poison tongue go… and how will Moira react to Ruby’s lies?

Moira unwittingly incurs Ruby’s wrath (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira makes an enemy of Ruby

Ruby is furious when Moira accidentally splashes her while driving. With Ruby fuming, it’s clear that she’s not about to let things lie.

But what will Ruby do next?

Blocking the road, Ruby and Moira only back down once Will gets involved (Credit: ITV)

Ruby and Moira go head to head

Later, Ruby and Moira meet head-on on a single track road. Both Moira and Ruby refuse to back down, causing a tense stand-off.

On their way to the hospital, Will and Kim are caught up in the crossfire of Moira and Ruby’s battle of wits. Who will back down first?

Kim and Will are desperately trying to get to baby Evan before he has his biopsy, so they are not impressed with the hold-up. Will gives the women what-for, but will it make a difference to their feud?

Ruby begins spreading lies about Moira (Credit: ITV)

Ruby starts a rumour

It certainly seems the answer is no as far as Ruby is concerned! In the aftermath of their tense encounter on the road, Caleb insists that Ruby apologise. However, the tension between Ruby and Moira definitely isn’t over, with more to come from vengeful Ruby.

Ruby then starts spreading a vicious rumour about Moira….

But what is it, and how will Moira react?

