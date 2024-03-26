Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby violently lashes out at Chas – and finds herself outcast by Caleb

The latest Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Ruby Miligan lashes out at Chas Dingle – leading to her being outcast by estranged husband Caleb.

Tensions have been at a high since Ruby’s arrival in the village, with Ruby clashing with Caleb’s family, violently striking out at Cain, and making a scene at Belle and Tom’s wedding.

Her volatile behaviour continues as she lays into Chas – with the pair ending up in a violent confrontation in the Woolpack. But how will Ruby react when Caleb chooses his family over her?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers in full below.

Ruby has reached her limit with Caleb’s family (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby lashes out at Chas

Ruby is furious when her plans to get away from the village with Caleb are undone when he speaks with Chas. Caleb heads into the Woolpack to a warm reception from his friends and family – only to be followed by sullen Ruby, spoiling for a fight.

A slanging match quickly breaks out between Ruby and the Dingles. The argument violently escalates when Ruby accidentally elbows Chas in the chest.

As their fight escalates, Ruby grows physical with Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Ruby is horrified when Caleb sides with Chas and the Dingles in the fallout from the fight – publicly rejecting her in front of everyone.

What will Ruby do next?

Ruby unwittingly strikes Chas during her confrontation with the Dingles (Credit: ITV)

Furious Caleb confronts Ruby

Outside the Woolpack, Ruby sits upset and alone – inconsolable that Caleb could have picked his family over her.

Caleb takes the Dingles’ side after Ruby accidentally hits Chas where it hurts (Credit: ITV)

Witnessing the scene, Dawn worries for Ruby when she sees Caleb storm out of the pub, frothing at the mouth and still blaming Ruby for striking Chas.

Can Ruby make Caleb believe that she elbowed Chas entirely by accident? And can he ever forgive her?

