A few months after The Vic fire, EastEnders fans have now called out a huge ‘plot hole’ involving Linda Carter.

The pub had to close after the fire to undergo refurbishment, with most of the interior badly damaged.

Yet, somehow, Linda’s belongings seemed to stay in one piece.

The Vic went up in flames in February (Credit: BBC)

The Queen Vic fire in EastEnders

In February, the soap celebrated its 40th anniversary with a bang. Reiss Colwell was responsible for starting a fire at The Vic after crashing a car into the barrel store.

At the time, the pub was full of wedding guests who had attended Billy and Honey’s wedding.

With the pub going up in flames, the pub punters became trapped inside while the building started to crumble.

Sadly, Martin Fowler lost his life during the big episodes as a large piece of metal fell down and crushed his legs.

In the aftermath of the fire, hard work was put in to rebuild and reopen the iconic Walford landmark. But, fans have only just realised that the upstairs of the pub mustn’t have been as badly affected.

Linda’s kept her iconic pink clothes (Credit: BBC)

Fans call out huge Linda Carter ‘plot hole’

With Linda Carter still wearing her iconic pink clothing from before the fire, fans have now wondered how her possessions remained in one piece after the fire.

One fan on Reddit wrote: “Did Linda not lose her belongings in the explosion?

“I’ve been noticing some of the outfits Linda has been wearing, plus old pictures still around The Vic – would she not have lost everything in the explosion?

“Maybe I’m missing something.”

Another shared: “They said it was covered in smoke and that was it, bit unrealistic but so is The Vic looking exactly the same after their remodel because ‘punters know what they like.’

A third added: “Maybe Linda decided the day before the explosion… let’s go the laundrette and wash EVERYTHING!”

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!