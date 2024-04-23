Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as baby Evan is diagnosed with leukaemia

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see a very unwell baby Evan diagnosed with Leukemia. Dawn and Billy are thrown into turmoil – will he be okay?

Meanwhile, Belle fears she might be pregnant, but what will the test say? And Ruby goes head to head with Moira as a new feud begins.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Baby Evan is very poorly

When Dawn spots a new bruise on Evan’s leg, Dr Liam suggests she take him to A&E. He’s examined by a paediatrician who wants blood tests.

Dawn and Billy are worried they will be accused of hurting him. But the paediatrician returns and explains Evan is very sick. They need to take an urgent bone marrow biopsy as he has low haemoglobin and platelet levels.

Dawn and Billy are shellshocked. Their whole world has been turned upside down. But what’s wrong with Evan?

2. Evan diagnosed with Leukaemia

Kim and Will arrive at the hospital as Evan is taken for his biopsy. Billy and Will try to comfort Dawn who is absolutely distraught.

The doctor soon confirms Evan has a form of Leukaemia. Kim and Will watch from outside the room as Billy and Dawn have their worst fears confirmed.

More Emmerdale spoilers

3. Belle pregnant?

Belle is worried she could be pregnant. She takes a pregnancy test.

Belle is visibly relieved when the test is negative. She can’t hide her feelings from Tom.

But he is far from pleased. He’s disappointed, but how will he react?

4. Chas faces her surgery scars

Struggling with the changes to her body, Chas wears prostheses to the Woolpack for the first time. The women are supportive of her, although Charity assures her she doesn’t need them.

However when Kerry later makes insensitive comments, Chas lashes out at her. She refuses to be defined by breasts.

Chas soon confides in Charity about how she is not brave enough to face her surgery scars. Charity offers to look with her and Chas bravely lifts her top. Can she face her new reality?

5. Moira and Ruby go to war

Ruby loses her temper when Moira accidentally splashes her while driving. They later meet head-on down a single-track road and both refuse to move.

But Will and Kim are desperately rushing to the hospital to see Evan and are furious at Moira and Ruby. Will gives them what for, but who will back down?

Although Caleb later insists Ruby apologise, the feud definitely isn’t over as Ruby starts spreading a vicious rumour about Moira.

6. Manpreet kisses Billy

Ella organises a few drinks with the ladies to cheer up Manpreet. Even Claudette joins in!

There’s definitely chemistry between Claudette and Bear. But will they act on it?

Meanwhile, Billy also joins them. Ella soon notices Manpreet is fawning over Billy. Ella pulls her outside for a chat and warns Manpreet not to take it any further.

When Manpreet spots Billy leaving she grabs him. With both hands on him she pulls him to her and kisses him.

Manpreet is left feeling awkward and worried about what she’s done.

7. Charles finds out

Manpreet apologises to Billy the next day and says it won’t happen again. However, Charles overhears everything. Furious, he storms off, but is this the end of their relationship?

8. Mack under pressure

Charity is really proud of Sarah’s new job, but Mack is feeling threatened. Charity soon pulls him up on his behaviour towards Sarah, but will he be nicer?

9. Jimmy has an idea in Emmerdale spoilers

With business struggling, Jimmy suggests a village fete. Nicola is pleased to have a distraction and sets about organising it.

10. Moira worries for Isaac

Moira is thrilled when Isaac takes an interest in the farm. However when he sees an abandoned lamb, he’s clearly shaken. Is farming really for him?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

