Emmerdale: Billy and Dawn’s baby to be diagnosed with leukaemia

Producer of ITV soap Emmerdale, Laura Shaw, has teased what’s round the corner – including a big storyline for Billy Fletcher.

The spoiler highlights big drama in store for Billy, Dawn and their new-born baby – Evan.

Baby Evan will soon be given a leukaemia diagnosis, turning his parents’ world upside down.

Billy and Dawn’s baby arrived in December 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Billy and Dawn’s baby

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that at the end of last year, just a few days before Christmas, Billy and Dawn welcomed their baby into the world.

Dawn started experiencing contractions at Clemmie’s carol concert and had to turn to Aaron for support.

She then managed to go back to Home Farm with Billy being by her side as she prepared to give birth in the birthing pool.

Baby Evan arrived four days before Christmas Day, with the baby boy being named after Billy’s dad.

Since then, the family have been enjoying spending time with their healthy, baby boy although Dawn has found it difficult at times balancing all of her children’s needs.

Evan will receive a devastating diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Billy and Dawn baby Evan diagnosed with leukaemia

Just months after the birth of Evan, Billy and Dawn will soon find out that their baby has leukaemia in every parent’s worst nightmare.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw revealed: “We’ve got a big story coming up for Billy and Dawn.

“We’re going to see their world totally rocked when, almost out of nowhere, Evan is diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. ALL is one of the most common childhood leukaemias. I think there’s 650 children and young adults diagnosed with that every year in the UK. What we really wanted to show with this story is what a stress and strain a long-term illness like this can put on a family.”

She then added: “What we’ll see is how the roles of Dawn and Billy are changed almost overnight and out of nowhere. We’ll see how Lucas and Clemmie are affected and the stress that it puts on those sibling dynamics.

“We’ll see how this affects Billy and Dawn’s relationship, the wider family in Kim and Will, and all of their friends.”

She also hinted at the couple facing financial pressure due to this huge bombshell.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!