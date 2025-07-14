Coronation Street hit with fresh schedule change – here’s when you can catch soap this week

Coronation Street has been hit with yet another schedule change this week as sporting season continues, so here’s when it’s on.

Over the past couple of weeks, the usual Monday, Wednesday, Friday Corrie schedule has been thrown into chaos.

And, this week shows no signs of that changing any time soon…

Sporting season causes further disruption (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street schedule shakeup – here’s when to catch it

The Corrie schedule has been upheaved recently to make way for ITV’s sporting coverage.

Soap fans will be used to catching up with their favourite Weatherfield residents on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights between 8pm-9pm.

However, this week will once again disrupt the usual viewing pattern.

This evening (Monday, July 14), Coronation Street will air as expected on ITV between 8pm-9pm.

However, for the remainder of the week, the soap will not air.

On Wednesday (July 16), the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 will see Norway take on Italy, with a kick-off time of 8pm. This means that Corrie cannot air.

And, on Friday (July 18), Spain will take on Switzerland, also with a kick-off time of 8pm.

This means that the only Corrie episode of the week will be tonight’s, which is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Mick wants his kids (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street this week

This week’s only episode of Coronation Street is a big one as Mick Michaelis breaks out of prison and sets foot back onto the cobbles in a bid to find his kids.

In cahoots with Brody, Mick turns up at Weatherfield High in a bid to find Joanie. When he realises Sally’s collected her from her taster day early, he’s fuming and heads to Underworld to find her.

At Underworld, Sally gives Joanie a tour of her workplace as Kit follows behind Mick who looks around the factory for his daughter.

Kit confronts Mick and ends up being rushed to hospital, needing life-saving surgery. But, will anyone else get hurt? And, what will become of Mick?

