Emmerdale: Manpreet and Billy affair mustn’t happen, fans demand

Recently on Emmerdale, Manpreet and Charles’ relationship has been through a bit of a rough patch after Manpreet rejected his proposal.

She’s been opening up to Billy about her concerns whilst supporting him with his PT business ideas.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted an affair between Manpreet and Billy – and they aren’t happy.

Manpreet rejected Charles’ proposal (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Manpreet has been turning to Billy

Viewers will know that Charles recently proposed to Manpreet in the Woolpack after making out to the Bishop that they had wedding plans.

Manpreet didn’t like the public proposal, heading outside to tell Charles that she didn’t want to marry him.

In the café, Manpreet then sat down with Billy and admitted that she didn’t want to ever marry Charles.

Charles agreed to park the idea for the time being, but Manpreet clearly still wasn’t happy with the way their relationship was heading.

Last night (Tuesday, April 16), she looked to Billy once more but this time to encourage him to pursue his PT business career despite Kim’s concerns.

Fans don’t want another affair (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand soap doesn’t start Manpreet and Billy affair

Emmerdale fans fear that Manpreet’s sudden friendship with Billy may be the start of an affair for the pair. They’ve now taken to social media to warn the soap against the idea.

One fan commented: “If Billy and Manpreet have an affair then an even lower new low will have been reached.”

If a Billy and Manpreet have affair then an even lower new low will have been reached 😅 #Emmerdale — Jess (@ifeelflames) April 16, 2024

Manpreet and Billy have had far too many scenes to be just friends – are #Emmerdale about to do their upteenth affair storyline because it would be so classy for that to happen with Dawn and Billy’s storyline coming up 😆 — Owen (@itzzzo_) April 16, 2024

Billy & Manpreet. Yet another totally unrealistic pairing coming up. 🙄#emmerdale — EFK (@KnoxAndCrosses) April 16, 2024

Another person added: “Manpreet and Billy have had far too many scenes to be just friends – are Emmerdale about to do their umpteenth affair storyline because it would be so classy for that to happy with Dawn and Billy’s storyline coming up.”

A third Emmerdale viewer finished: “Billy & Manpreet. Yet another totally unrealistic pairing coming up.”

Manpreet has a thing for Billy (Credit: ITV)

Will Manpreet and Billy get together?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Manpreet attends one of Billy’s PT classes and realises that she has a crush on him.

But, will she do anything about these feelings? Or, will she stay away from the married man?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

