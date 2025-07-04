Coronation Street not on tonight – here’s when it’s back

Coronation Street is sadly not on tonight (Friday, July 4) in a slight change to the ITV schedule as sporting season takes over.

This week, the soap schedule has been truly thrown into chaos on both ITV and BBC as tennis and football coverage pushes the soaps out of their usual slots.

And tonight, Corrie won’t air due to this, with fans now having to wait until next week for the latest episode.

Coronation Street not on tonight – here’s when it is back

Coronation Street usually airs between 8pm-9pm on Friday evenings but tonight will see no new episode of the soap air.

Instead, viewers will have to wait until next week for a new episode. This is due to UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 coverage airing this evening from 7.15pm.

Kick off between Germany and Poland will take place at 8pm meaning that there will be no time for Corrie to air.

The next episode of the Weatherfield-based soap will instead air on Thursday, July 10 at 9pm-10pm.

The episode will also be made available that day from 7am on ITVX and also uploaded onto Youtube that morning too for those who wish to watch earlier than live transmission.

What to expect from Coronation Street next week

There will only be two episodes of Corrie airing next week, one on Thursday and the other on Friday, July 12.

During the week, Maria reports Gary Windass as a missing person as Kit strives to investigate into his disappearance.

Lisa Swain wonders whether the unidentified coma patient in the hospital could be him but Kit crushes Maria’s hopes.

Later on, Lisa Swain attends a therapy session but breaks down when trying to talk about late wife Becky.

And, Kevin Webster continues lying to his family about his cancer results before blurting out to Tyrone that he is actually cancer free after all. But, what will Abi make of this?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

