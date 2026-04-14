Coronation Street panic over Theo’s fate as Todd flees bloodied after brutal attack

Coronation Street viewers were left seriously shaken after last night’s episode saw Theo unleash a terrifying attack on Todd. But it is the aftermath that has everyone talking, with Todd turning up covered in blood and asking to go to the police station.

Now fans are fearing the worst, with some convinced Todd may have fought back and killed Theo.

So what really happened, and is Theo dead?

Theo was menacing as he stopped Todd from escaping (Credit: ITV)

Theo turns violent in shocking scenes

Monday April 13’s episode saw tensions reach a frightening level as Theo kept Todd locked inside the bedroom of the flat.

His behaviour was deeply unsettling, switching between emotional pleas and vicious insults. At one moment he told Todd he meant everything to him, and the next he was hurling abuse.

Theo insisted he could not let Todd leave, claiming he would betray him. When Sarah, George and Summer arrived at the door, Theo answered via his phone, putting on a calm front as he told them he and Todd had already left for Belfast.

Todd tried to reason with him, promising to call Sarah and back up the story if he was allowed out. Theo appeared to agree, and when he went to take a shower, Todd seized his chance to escape.

But the door was locked and Theo still had the keys. Emerging from the bathroom, he taunted Todd, jangling the keys as he forced him back against the wall.

The next time viewers saw Todd, he was bloodied and barely able to stand as he made it to Sarah’s flat. Collapsing outside, he was rushed to get help, but instead of hospital, Todd insisted he needed the police.

Todd is covered in blood, but is it his own? (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear Todd may have killed Theo in Coronation Street

While it looks like Todd is finally ready to report Theo’s abuse, viewers are not convinced that is the full story.

Many have taken to social media to share a darker theory, suggesting Todd may be covered in Theo’s blood after a violent struggle.

“I think Todd has accidentally killed Theo,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Todd’s killed Theo or he’s gone missing and there will be a big case from now till Xmas.”

“Theo’s blood on Todd maybe?” a third added, while another questioned: “How did Theo let Todd get away? I wonder if Todd’s stabbed the [bleep].”

Others were just as certain, with one viewer insisting: “Todd has killed Theo mark my words.”

Theo is one of five potential victims (Credit: ITV)

Is Theo dead?

Despite the speculation, upcoming scenes suggest Theo is still alive.

Spoilers for Wednesday night reveal Todd does go to the police to report Theo, while Theo himself is attempting to escape, confirming he survives the immediate aftermath.

He is also among the possible victims in the upcoming flashforward episodes, which points to him remaining in the storyline for now. However, with events escalating and danger closing in, his future still looks far from certain.

For now, Theo’s fate hangs in the balance, and with tensions rising, it seems only a matter of time before everything catches up with him.

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard teases Carl’s flashforward fate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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