Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard ‘teases’ Carl Webster’s flashforward fate in telling social media post

Coronation Street fans are already trying to crack the mystery of an upcoming murder twist – and now actor Jonathan Howard has added even more intrigue with a social media post that could hint at who survives.

With April 23 fast approaching, viewers know that Betsy Swain is set to stumble upon a dead body on the cobbles. But, who doesn’t make it out alive?

Carl Webster has been firmly in the frame as one of five possible victims. However, after Jonathan’s latest update, some fans are starting to wonder if his character might actually dodge danger after all.

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There are five possible victims (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street flashforward murder

The mystery first unfolded in a recent flashforward scene, which showed Betsy Swain giving a police statement after making a grim discovery on the Street.

The dramatic moment takes place on April 23 – the same day as Carla and Lisa’s wedding. While celebrations are in full swing, Betsy is seen out on the Street with Lauren before suddenly letting out a chilling scream after finding a body outside.

In her statement, Betsy confirms that she recognises the victim. But just who it is remains under wraps.

At the moment, five names are in the mix – Carl, Maggie, Megan, Theo and Jodie.

Each of them has made enemies in Weatherfield, giving plenty of motive for someone to strike. But which one of them meets a deadly end is still anyone’s guess.

Is Carl’s time running out or not? (Credit: ITV)

Jonathan Howard sparks fresh theory over Carl Webster’s fate

Although Carl remains a key suspect, Jonathan Howard may have dropped a major hint suggesting his character isn’t the one who dies.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (April 8), the actor shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the Coronation Street set, soaking up some sunshine alongside co-stars Alan Halsall, Vinta Morgan and Michael Le Vell.

He captioned the post: “Sun finally came out to say hello on the cobbles today…”

Given that Coronation Street typically films around six to eight weeks ahead, the timing of the post has raised eyebrows. If Jonathan was filming recently, it could suggest Carl is still around after the events set to air later this month.

Of course, fans know better than to take anything at face value though – and some are convinced it could all be a clever misdirect.

One fan wrote: “Either he doesn’t die or he does but is throwing us off the scent.”

Another commented: “Oh, so one less murder victim suspect. I’m pleased.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Well I’m guessing Carl doesn’t die!! Spoiler alert lol,” as someone else replied: “I fear he’s bluffing. I really hope Carl stays, redemption arc!”

So, has Jonathan Howard accidentally revealed Carl Webster’s fate – or is this just another twist designed to keep viewers guessing right up until the big reveal?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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