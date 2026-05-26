Why Katie Price is ‘terrified’ of flying to Dubai to launch ‘international manhunt’ for missing husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price is apparently worried she’ll be detained if she flies to Dubai to launch an “international manhunt” for missing husband Lee Andrews.

Lee has been missing since May 13. Over the weekend, his dad claimed he’d been arrested – something Katie has alleged isn’t true. Meanwhile, Lee appears to have been on social media. He followed and unfollowed a self-professed ‘biker babe’ named Marisol.

Now, almost two weeks after she last heard from her husband, Katie has reportedly been asked to film a televised missing persons appeal. However, she’s worried she’ll be detailed as a ‘person of interest’ if she heads out to the UAE.

Katie Price is said to be worried she’ll be detained if she flies out to Dubai (Credit: YouTube)

Why Katie Price won’t film televised appeal for missing husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price last heard from husband Lee Andrews on the evening of Wednesday May 13. Now, almost two weeks on, she says she’s had no contact with him.

However, she’s reluctant to head to Dubai in case she’s detained on entry. She’s also said to be worried about how it’ll look if it turns out he’s not missing and is actually ghosting her.

Speaking to The Sun, sources have alleged that police have asked Katie to launch a missing person’s TV appeal in Dubai.

“It all feels very surreal and like the thing you’d see on an ITV primetime drama. Of course, she doesn’t want to go on telly pleading for new intel if he really is on the run – and ghosting her. But she will do all she can to help. Even if that means launching an international manhunt. She wants him found safe and sound,” they said.

Katie is convinced husband Lee is not in prison. Instead, she believes someone may have kidnapped him after he claimed to be tied up in the back of a van. And, while she wants to fly to Dubai as the hunt for Lee continues, Katie apparently fears being detained if she does.

Lee Andrews has been missing for nearly two weeks (Credit: YouTube)

Model ‘a person of interest’ in Dubai

It comes after two of Lee’s exes claimed he is a conman who ripped them off. He is also said to have a travel ban following a stint in prison for fraud last October. This means he’s can’t leave the UAE.

As a result, it’s claimed Lee will be “red-flagged” on official UAE systems. And, as his wife, Katie would also likely be regarded as a person of interest.

A source added: “Katie is desperate to get back out to Dubai but with everything going on, it is just too much of a risk right now. She also has work and family commitments back in the UK, and is trying to trust the police to get on with their job and locate her husband.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Shock twist in search for Katie Price’s missing husband Lee Andrews

So what do you think of the latest on Katie Price and husband Lee? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.