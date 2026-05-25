‘Painful shock’: Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden ‘investigates murder’ as she stars in Who Do You Think You Are?

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Amy Dowden is set to uncover heartbreaking family secrets and a possible ‘murder’ mystery in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?.

The 35-year-old dancer heads to West Wales to dig into her family history and is left stunned by what she discovers along the way.

Amy admits the emotional BBC episode left her both “saddened and shocked” as she learned more about her relatives and their difficult past.

Amy Dowden is taking part in Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC)

The Strictly pro also reveals she wanted to take part in the show for a very personal reason connected to her late grandad Frank.

Amy Dowden on Who Do You Think You Are?

Amy explains that her grandfather Frank had very little knowledge about his birth family. He was unofficially adopted as a child.

During the programme, Amy uncovers the reason why Frank was given up while his five siblings stayed with the family.

The discovery leaves the dancer emotional. She says her dad was left “really shocked and upset” by what they found out.

Amy also begins investigating what appears to be a possible murder story hidden in her family tree.

Alongside that mystery, she uncovers more painful stories from the past.

Amy learns that her great, great, great aunt Elinor died aged just 14 while working on a farm in 1888. She is also shocked after discovering how her great grandmother died.

The BBC says the episode brings “a painful shock to Amy, as she learns about a tale of bravery and hardship in a working class mining family”.

Reflecting on everything she uncovered, Amy said: “I’ve found out so much information. I’m so proud of my family and everything they’ve been through, and everything they’ve done.”

She continued: “And I think through learning so much about my dad’s side, I can definitely see traits in my dad that have filtered through to him, the work ethic and the morals for example.”

Amy also shared a touching tribute to her late grandfather.

“And I think my granddad, Frank, who’s obviously no longer with us, should be so proud of where he comes from too.”

The Strictly star is keen to learn about her grandad Frank’s (pictured) birth family (Credit: BBC)

When is Amy Dowden’s Who Do You Think You Are on?

Amy’s episode of Who Do You Think You Are? airs on Tuesday June 2, 2026.

The hour long episode starts at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Before Amy’s turn, Zoe Ball launches the brand new series tonight on BBC One.

Zoe’s episode will see her open up about the loss of her mum while exploring her own family history.

Read more: ‘I was petrified’: Linda Robson reveals she almost died in intensive care after secret surgery

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