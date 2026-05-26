Big Brother star Kerry Riches shows off incredible 5st weight loss after 26st body left her ‘too scared’ to have a bath for 10 years

Big Brother star Kerry Riches has had her first bath in 10 years after losing a more than 5st.

Kerry tipped the scales at 26st before embarking on a weight loss plan and she was terrified of getting in the tub for a wash.

The mum-of-one admits she was “scared” she wouldn’t be able to get back out again.

But Kerry has now shed an impressive amount of weight and, along with her first bath, has also done another ‘first’ for many years.

Big Brother star Kerry Riches has had her first bath in 10 years after losing weight (Credit: Instagram/ @kerryriches23)

Kerry has visited a spa for the day and was delighted to find the complimentary bath robe fit her newly-slimmed down frame.

Big Brother’s Kerry Riches loses 5st

Kerry, from Essex, gave fans an update on her weight loss journey with a new video on Instagram.

It comes as she celebrated her 43rd birthday.

Kerry filmed herself while wearing a bath robe and said: “I’ve been waiting years to live my best life and finally that time has come.

“I’m going to a spa for the first time, girls, and guess what? The robe fits me!

“No more waiting for the right time. My time is now.”

Kerry has lost more than 5st in weight (Credit: Instagram/ @kerryriches23)

The camera then flashed to a gorgeous, freestanding copper bath tub.

Kerry admitted: “I haven’t had a bath in over 10 years. I was 26 stone and too scared of not being able to get out.

“But today is the day. I’ve lost well over 5st now. I’m living, I’m not just existing.

“Not more putting things off and waiting for that day because that day is now.”

How has Big Brother’s Kerry Riches lost weight?

Fans have been quick to congratulate Kerry, who starred in the 2023 series of Big Brother.

One told her: “I love the spa!! Enjoy Kerry!”

Kerry replied, saying: “Something tells me I’m going to love it too. Thank you.”

Another of her followers commented: “Amazing, I’m so happy for you, I’m not there yet, I still have the fear so I’m hoping you have a fab time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Riches (@kerryriches23)

And someone else added: “You go girl, you look absolutely beautiful, it’s such a lovely feeling being able to get in & out of a bath.”

Kerry, who lives with multiple sclerosis, has lost her weight with a medicated weight loss plan.

It uses a combination of weight loss injections with dietician-led health coaching and tracking tools.

She has also revealed she drinks protein shakes throughout the day.

Kerry has lost 5st and 4lbs in almost a year.

Looking good, girl!

Read more: Gemma Collins sizzles in cut-out swimsuit as she brags about never having a ‘bad looking boyfriend’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page