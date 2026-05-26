‘The Queen is back!’ EastEnders fans erupt over Sharon Watts comeback

WARNING: The following article contains EastEnders spoilers about Sharon Watts for Tuesday May 26’s episode, which has not yet aired on BBC One but is already available on iPlayer.

Just one day after the shock return of Whitney Dean, EastEnders has delivered another huge comeback as Sharon Watts finally returned to Walford tonight.

With Vicki and Ross’ wedding celebrations underway, the soap is bringing back some familiar faces and fans are absolutely loving it.

Sharon returned today (Credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts makes EastEnders comeback

Tuesday’s episode largely focused on Grant Mitchell’s dramatic departure after he fled Albert Square following his efforts to help son Mark out of trouble.

With police pressure mounting, Grant escaped Walford alongside Sam while Phil drove them away from the Square.

But as one familiar face departed, another iconic character arrived.

A black cab pulled into Albert Square and out stepped Sharon Watts, returning home for Vicki and Ross’ wedding.

Sharon surprised her sister while Vicki was struggling with pre-wedding nerves, reassuring her there was no way she would miss such an important moment.

Needless to say, Vicki was overjoyed to see her. And viewers watching at home felt exactly the same.

Vicki was certainly thrilled to see her sister (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans thrilled by today’s return

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions after Sharon’s surprise return aired on iPlayer.

One delighted viewer wrote: “I genuinely thought we would never see her again! Over the moon.”

Another admitted: “I almost cried with the return in today’s episode.”

A third simply posted: “SHE’S BACK.”

“The East End Queen is back,” declared another fan.

One more viewer wrote: “She came when we needed her most. In Sharon we trust.”

While another summed up the excitement by saying: “Tonight’s EastEnders! Best news ever!!!!”

Sharon’s been gone for aaaaages (Credit: BBC)

Why did Sharon leave EastEnders?

Sharon Watts, played by Letitia Dean, has been absent from Albert Square since last autumn.

Viewers last saw Sharon when she briefly returned in September before coming face to face with Zoe for the first time in years.

During that return, Zoe falsely claimed her twins had been fathered by Sharon’s husband Dennis Rickman.

Wanting to help her daughter, Sharon offered Zoe the money she needed to uncover the truth about what had happened to her son.

But once Sharon discovered Zoe had lied and Dennis was not actually the twins’ father, she was left devastated.

Heartbroken by the betrayal, Sharon decided to leave Walford again and has remained away from the Square ever since.

Now though, with Sharon finally back home, fans are hoping this latest return lasts much longer.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm, with an early release on iPlayer at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!