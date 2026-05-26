Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Charity robs Kim as Todd is about to expose all

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Charity feels she has no choice but to steal from Kim as Dr Todd’s threats deepen. But will it work?

Elsewhere, Laurel gives into Ross and the pair get down to it. But will Sam catch them in the act?

Meanwhile, Lydia is worried about her marriage to Sam and then Kim gets involved and things could get a whole lot worse!

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Kim pulls out

Charity is horrified when Kim pulls out of buying the Woolpack. Desperate she instead begs for a loan and is left shouting after Kim in despair.

2. Chas finds out in Emmerdale spoilers

Chas hears the commotion and wants to know what’s going on. Charity finally admits to Chas she’s being blackmailed by Todd and they come up with a plan to get the cash. They are going to rob the safe at Home Farm to pay Todd off. But will it work?

3. Todd’s final threat

Charity gives Todd some money as a down payment. However Todd isn’t impressed and tells her she still wants the rest of the cash tomorrow.

Todd’s threat is clear: if Charity doesn’t deliver, she will blow the Leyla secret wide open at Sarah’s 21st birthday party the next day. Can Charity stop her whole world coming crashing down?

4. Ross makes his feelings clear in Emmerdale spoilers

After Gabby drowns her sorrows and confides in Dawn about Ross rejecting her, Dawn wants answers from Ross.

He insists there’s only one woman he’s interested in – and makes sure he’s within earshot of Laurel!

5. Sam catches Ross and Laurel?

After Ross promises to keep things quiet, Laurel gives in to her passion for him.

But they are soon interrupted when Sam crashes in. Ross is forced to cover that Laurel will be helping Sam dance. But will Sam work out what’s really going on?

6. Laurel sheds her guilt in Emmerdale spoilers

Enjoying the thrill of her secret affair, Laurel still feels guilty knowing Gabby is into Ross. But Gabby soon declares she’s firmly over the Barton bad boy and Laurel feels that she can go full speed ahead without feeling guilty. Is this going to get messy?

7. Gabby gets clean

With a stonking hangover, Gabby looks into clean living and thinks about changing things up at the Hide too. Is this the future?

8. Kim suspects Sam in Emmerdale spoilers

Lydia is feeling distant from Sam and tells Kim she’s fed up of him working extra hours and feels like it’s to avoid spending time with her. Kim is suspicious of Sam’s behaviour, knowing he isn’t working extra hours at all.

But neither of them have any idea he’s actually taking dance lessons for Lydia. So when Kim then hears from Nicola that Laurel is seeing someone in the village, she is convinced Sam and Laurel are having an affair!

9. Archie cons Kerry

Kerry and Pollard discover they’ve been conned by Archie and present a united front to get their money back. Archie’s punishment is to start working in the shop. Secretly, however, Pollard is actually impressed by Archie’s scheming!

10. Liam has more advice for Cain in Emmerdale spoilers

Liam tells Cain he needs to find a practical solution to start living his life again. Will Cain listen?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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