Coronation Street star Beth Nixon teases shocking return for Megan

Coronation Street viewers thought Megan Walsh’s story had come to an end after she was jailed for grooming Will Driscoll. But it looks like fans might not have seen the last of the villain just yet.

Although Megan is now behind bars following her conviction, actress Beth Nixon has teased that there could still be more to come for her character.

Megan is behind bars – but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Megan manipulated Will

When Megan first arrived in Weatherfield last year, she appeared to be a respectable athletics coach who got on well with her students. However, her story took a dark turn. Viewers were shocked when she abused her position of authority to groom Will Driscoll.

Soon, an unsuspecting Will found himself caught up in a coercive relationship. And, it was only thanks to Sam’s sleuthing and Tim’s words of wisdom that the truth about Megan was finally revealed.

After Will had bravely spoken to the police about what Megan had been doing, she was finally arrested. Last week’s court case got off to a dramatic start when Will struggled in court and lied on the stand.

Thankfully, he realised he needed to tell the truth, and the judge let him retestify. This time, he found the courage to tell the court exactly how Megan had groomed him over a series of months.

Megan groomed Will for months (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Megan finally paid for her crimes

Coronation Street fans were relieved when Megan was eventually found guilty of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, including doing so while in a position of trust.

The judge then sentenced Megan to five years in prison. However, Will’s gran, Maggie, pointed out she could end up serving only half that time.

As officers escorted her from court, Megan branded Will a ‘liar’ before desperately pleading for mum Janine’s help. Fighting back tears, Janine could only watch as her daughter begged her to ‘do something’ before being taken to her cell.

Back at home, Ollie encouraged Will to focus on the future, now that Megan was finally behind bars. But is this really the last we have seen of her?

Will bravely told the court what Megan did to him (Credit: ITV)

Will Megan return to Coronation Street?

Just as it seemed Megan was safely behind bars for at least the next few years, Beth Nixon has hinted at a shocking comeback during a recent interview on the Inside Soap podcast.

When asked whether Megan might reappear on screen in the near future, actress Beth Nixon didn’t rule it out completely… “We’ll see,” she teased. “We will have to wait and see!”

Beth was also asked whether we could potentially see the character in prison… “I’d love that. Any opportunity to come back, I would always come back. I mean, I loved it so much. I cried so much on my last day!”

Could this mean Megan will be back on the cobbles soon? Watch this space!

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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