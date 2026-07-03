Coronation Street star Beth Nixon’s soap future revealed after Megan is sentenced

Coronation Street viewers watched Megan Walsh’s future sealed on Friday (July 3) as she was handed a five-year prison sentence after being found guilty.

It was the outcome the Driscoll family had been hoping for after months of turmoil, but for Megan and her mum Janine, the courtroom verdict marked a devastating turning point.

With Megan now behind bars, fans are already wondering whether this was the last time they’ll see Beth Nixon on the cobbles.

Megan’s behind bars (Credit: ITV)

Megan sentenced to five years in Coronation Street

The Driscoll family faced an emotional wait as Megan Walsh’s trial finally reached its conclusion. Will hoped the verdict would finally bring an end to the ordeal she had put him through.

Inside the courtroom, Will sat alongside his family, while Megan’s mum Janine anxiously awaited the jury’s decision.

After deliberating, the jury returned guilty verdicts on both charges. Megan was found guilty of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, including doing so while in a position of trust.

The judge then sentenced Megan to five years in prison, although Maggie pointed out she could end up serving only half that time.

As officers led her away, Megan called Will a ‘liar’ before desperately begging Janine to help her. Holding back tears, Janine could only watch as her daughter pleaded with her to “do something” before being taken to her cell.

Later, Ollie urged Will to look ahead, with Megan now finally behind bars.

Megan received her sentence (Credit: ITV)

Beth Nixon’s exit from Coronation Street

While Coronation Street has yet to confirm whether Megan’s sentencing marked Beth Nixon’s final scenes, it certainly looks that way.

Unless Megan returns in future prison scenes, it appears the storyline has now reached its conclusion. If that is the case, it would also bring Beth’s time filming on the soap to an end.

Back in May, it was reported that Beth was preparing to film her final scenes. A source told The Sun: “It’s not easy coming in as such a twisted character but she has done a brilliant job and really impressed bosses.

“Sadly, there’s no way back for her character otherwise, she would have had a long future in Weatherfield.

“Beth is gearing up to film her final scenes which will play out on screen later this year.”

Earlier this week, co-star Jude Riordan also shared a photo of himself and Beth from her final days on set as he paid tribute to his friend on Instagram.

In the picture, Beth appeared to be standing beside Jude with tears in her eyes. Jude captioned the post: “FRIENDS REALLY. I really enjoyed working with Beth. Megan really tormented Sam and pushed him right over the edge but shows what a great baddie she is!”

Beth replied: “Aww Jude, you can see the tears in my eyes here. I loved working with you and you are smashing this storyline.” She also congratulated Jude on his recent award nomination for his portrayal of Sam Blakeman.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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