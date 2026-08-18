Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Sarah fights back against Kacey as Ritchie and Lucy are bound by a sinister secret

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Sarah prepare to launch a violent attack against Kacey. Fearful for her family’s safety unless she deals with her enemy, Sarah prepares to strike. But is she about to make life a whole lot worse for herself?

Elsewhere, there’s another twist in the Rachel murder storyline, as Ritchie orders Lucy to stick to their story. What exactly are the father and daughter hiding?

And, Ollie’s future is in jeopardy when Jake has him arrested for assault.

Here are nine Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Lucy and Ritchie are in cahoots in Coronation Street spoilers

Tim tells Lucy he feels guilty (Credit: ITV)

1. Lucy is spiralling

Sally and Tim are worried to hear screams coming from the garden. The couple dash outside to find an agitated Lucy pointing at Jodie, accusing their neighbour of spying. Later on, Lucy asks if she can go and see her mum at the undertakers. But when it gets to it, Lucy is unable to go in. Soon Tim confesses the guilt he feels over Lucy’s mum’s death.

Lucy is hiding something (Credit: ITV)

2. Ritchie tells Lucy to stick to their story

Concerned for Lucy’s wellbeing, Sally books her into a counselling session. Lucy reluctantly agrees to attend and uses the session to vent her hate for Sally and Tim. Things continue back at home when Lucy chucks a bowl of popcorn over Joanie and brands everyone a liar. Later, Lucy takes a secret call from Ritchie who tells her to stick to their story. What are they hiding?

Celeste’s past is revealed in Coronation Street spoilers

Celeste is Bernie’s long-lost niece (Credit: ITV)

3. Bernie can’t forgive Celeste

Todd is shocked to discover Celeste is actually Bernie’s estranged aunt. Celeste reveals she’s the twin sister of Bernie’s mum. But when Todd breaks the news to Bernie about her dying aunt she doesn’t want to know. Taking pity on Celeste, Todd invites her to Pride and she accepts. Bernie later opens up to Dev about the bitter family rift between Celeste and her mum.

Bethany finds blood on Kit’s clothes (Credit: ITV)

4. Bethany makes a shock discovery about Kit

Bethany takes a call from Sarah. She tries to reassure her mum that Harry is doing fine in her absence. Afterwards, Kacey finds Sarah crying in her call and asks if she’s upset about Harry. Sarah is chilled to realise her nemesis knows her son’s name. Meanwhile, Bethany gets a shock of her own when she sees blood on one of Kit’s t-shirts.

Sarah fights back in Coronation Street spoilers

Kacey threatens Harry’s safety (Credit: ITV)

5. Kacey puts the frighteners on Sarah

Kacey’s threats continue as she shows Sarah pictures she’s had taken of Harry. Sarah calls Adam, who confirms her son is at Lottie’s house. Adam dashes over to the house and demands to know if Lottie is in cahoots with Kacey. Back in her cell, Sarah stuffs some stolen pool balls into her pocket to use as a weapon against Kacey.

Sarah goes on the attack (Credit: ITV)

6. Sarah prepares to strike

Kit decides the only way to get Kacey to back down is by putting the scares on her son. Spying Brandon in the precinct, Kit gives chase. However, Bernie intervenes and tells Brandon he needs to look out for himself. Meanwhile at the prison Sarah makes her way to Kacey’s cell with her makeshift weapon in her hand. Will she attack her tormentor?

Jake’s lie lands Ollie in trouble in Coronation Street spoilers

Ollie tries to stop Jake (Credit: ITV)

7. Ollie defends Christina against Jake

Christina fears she’s blown it with George and drowns her sorrows in The Rovers. As Christina trips over in the ginnel, Jake films her drunken state and tips his water bottle on her. Ollie gives chase and pins Jake to the ground. But when Christina reveals it was just water, Ollie immediately lets go of him.

Ollie is arrested (Credit: ITV)

8. Jake lies to the police

Returning home, Jake lies to Gary and Maria about the incident and makes a false statement to the police, making out he was the victim of an unprovoked attack. Later, PC Jess Heywood turns up at the pub and arrests Ollie on suspicion of assault. Jess warns Ollie that he could be end up in prison if found guilty. Will Jake do the right thing and own up?

It’s decision time for George in Coronation Street spoilers

George has news for Christina (Credit: ITV)

9. Will George dump Christina?

As George arrives back in Weatherfield, Todd wastes no time in telling him about Christina’s drunken antics in the ginnel. This gives George food for thought about his relationship. Later, he goes to speak to Christina. Will George give her another chance, or break her heart?