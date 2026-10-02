Emmerdale fans are convinced Graham Foster’s departure is not what it seems after he left the village with Baby Tate, leaving Kim devastated.

Graham said goodbye on Thursday (October 1), but viewers are already questioning whether this really is the end for him and the baby. Some believe the whole thing is a big trick, with a very different plan unfolding behind the scenes.

Kim said goodbye to Graham and Baby Tate (Credit: ITV)

Goodbye Graham and Baby Tate

Earlier this week, Graham gave Joe an ultimatum: if he had the baby adopted, Graham would leave his life for good. Joe had been adamant that he would not bring his and Dawn’s baby home, blaming the child for ‘killing’ the love of his life.

Graham hoped his threat would make Joe reconsider. But Joe remained firm, leaving Graham with no choice but to follow through and leave the village.

Kim begged him to stay, if only for her. But Graham knew he couldn’t. He forced a devastated Kim to hand over the tot, and she sobbed as they both departed.

Graham promised he would hand Baby Tate over to the adoptive family and make sure everything was set before he left.

Kim was distraught, but she told Joe she supported his decision. She then headed to the pub, where she had a run-in with both Vinny and Lydia, acting as though she didn’t care about the baby at all.

Joe is sure he’s done the right thing (Credit: ITV)

Has Graham really left Emmerdale?

Kim’s quick change of heart, including her defence of Joe’s decision to those who disapproved, has got fans thinking. That, coupled with what some viewers considered a rather “damp squib” of an exit for Graham after the fanfare surrounding his return from the dead at the start of the year, has left viewers suspicious.

And it wouldn’t be the first time Emmerdale has tricked us this way!

“Is it too obvious Graham has left to bring up the baby?” queried one fan on social media.

A second suggested: “Just a theory but does anyone else think that baby Tate isn’t being adopted? Graham hasn’t ‘delivered’ him to Social Services and that he is actually going to care for the little man himself until Joe finally wakes up and realises what he’s lost?!”

“We all know Graham won’t hand the baby to anyone. Cos he lost his wife and unborn child. Graham will raise the child himself,” agreed a third.

Someone else wrote: “They can’t have brought Graham back just for that damp squib exit surely… He must either have kept the baby himself or will turn out (god knows how) to be Thea’s Dad.”

The theory definitely holds water, as another viewer said: “If Graham is leaving and the baby is leaving then it’s obvious that Graham is going to raise the baby himself!”

Anyone else hoping this is true?!

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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