Peter Crouch is reportedly losing patience as Abbey Clancy keeps discussing her wish for a fifth child.

A source told Heat he would rather handle the deeply personal subject privately, rather than repeatedly on their podcast.

Abbey recently renewed her call for another baby, although Peter answered by pointing towards their future as grandparents.

The couple already share four children and regularly discuss family life on The Therapy Crouch.

Abbey and Peter share four children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Peter Crouch reportedly wants a private conversation

According to Heat, the source said Abbey’s recurring comments were “testing Pete’s patience”.

They claimed the couple had been circling the same disagreement for a long time.

“He especially doesn’t like her talking about it in public – it’s very personal,” they said.

Peter would prefer a serious conversation away from microphones if Abbey genuinely wants another child.

However, the same source questioned whether Abbey was fully serious about expanding their family.

They claimed Peter suspects the topic sometimes returns because it creates podcast conversation. That uncertainty has reportedly added to his frustration.

Heat’s source also claimed some of Peter’s friends worry the disagreement could revive past pressures.

ED! has contacted Abbey’s reps for comment.

Abbey admitted she wants another child on her podcast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Abbey Clancy says she would love a newborn

Abbey, 40, raised the subject directly with Peter, 45. She said: “I really want another baby, but you won’t let me. I’m too old, but I’d love a newborn.”

Peter replied: “We’ll be grandparents soon.” Abbey then referred to her mother’s experience of having her sister at 40.

She also suggested timing was tight and estimated she would be 43 when the baby arrived. This was not their first public disagreement over another child.

Peter has rejected the idea before, including during another podcast exchange in March.

Abbey suggested they should have another baby. He shook his head and said he did not want another.

Read more: Abbey Clancy suffering ‘crisis’ as she wants to renew ‘spark’ with husband Peter Crouch: ‘She feels invisible since she turned 40’

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