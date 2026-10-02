Ross Kemp looks almost unrecognisable with full brown hair in scenes from his earliest television role. The throwback comes as he joins the new series of The Celebrity Traitors.

His place in the Celebrity Traitors cast brings fresh attention to a screen career stretching back four decades. Ross hopes the series will let people see beyond his established tough-guy image.

The BBC show’s line-up also includes Julie Hesmondhalgh, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Maya Jama. For Ross, however, the appearance offers a chance to show his lighter side.

Ross is currently starring in Celebrity Traitors (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ross Kemp had brown hair in Emmerdale Farm

Long before Grant Mitchell arrived in Walford, Ross appeared in Emmerdale Farm with a short brown hairstyle. The actor made his television debut as Graham Lodsworth when the programme still carried its original name.

Ross appeared in 32 episodes between December 1986 and February 1989. Graham arrived in Beckindale while searching for his biological mother, Dolly Skilbeck.

The programme’s village setting was still known as Beckindale during his stint. It was a very different look from the one audiences now associate with Ross.

He later appeared in an early episode of London’s Burning as a character called Liver Salts. By then, his hair remained visible and was styled short.

Ross had dark hair during his Emmerdale stint (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ross Kemp changed his look during EastEnders

Ross joined EastEnders in 1990, playing Peggy Mitchell’s hardman son Grant. He still had some hair when he first reached Albert Square.

The style became increasingly shorter during his early years in the soap. By the mid-1990s, Ross had adopted his now-familiar shaved look.

Ross played Grant regularly until 2005 before returning for several later spells. His most recent Grant Mitchell comeback aired earlier this year.

The role remains central to his public image. However, Ross also built another successful career through documentaries and entertainment programmes.

Ross Kemp rules out hair implants

Ross has previously admitted that he would like his hair back. However, he has firmly ruled out implants and cosmetic surgery.

During an interview with The Times, he asked: “Do I wish I had a head of hair?” His answer was yes, although implants were not an option for him.

Ross added: “This is me. If you don’t like it, you know what you can do!” His stance suggests the shaved look is staying.

Ross hopes Celebrity Traitors shows his funny side

Away from soaps, Ross has fronted hard-hitting documentaries and the BBC game show Bridge of Lies. The Celebrity Traitors now places him in another very different television setting.

He said staying longer would allow audiences to see more than Grant or his serious documentary persona. Ross also addressed assumptions about his personality.

He said: “I think people probably think that I don’t have any kind of sense of humour whatsoever, which hopefully will come.”

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