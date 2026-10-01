Katie Price admits ‘it’s hard’ in confession about caring for her mum Amy and son Harvey

Katie Price has turned to a care agency after admitting she is struggling to manage mounting family responsibilities by looking after her mum and son Harvey.

On The Katie Price Show, she described balancing work with care for her terminally ill mother Amy.

Harvey, 24, is also living with Katie while awaiting a new home offering independent living and carers. She said Harvey’s planned move into a nearby flat has already been delayed for more than a year.

Katie opened up on her new podcast (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Katie Price reveals why Harvey came home

Before returning to Katie’s home, Harvey had stayed at another residential setting. She said he sent messages saying he hated it and asking when she would arrive.

Katie recalled: “I chose to bring him home.”

She said the arrangement had reached its 11th week when she recorded the podcast. At that point, she only had help on Mondays and Fridays.

Harvey’s health needs include autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder. Katie said his needs continue overnight.

She added: “Harvey wakes me up in the night.”

She said taking Harvey to work felt unprofessional because he wanted her attention. Katie said Harvey previously received two-to-one support around the clock in residential care.

She argued his support should not reduce simply because he is now at home. Katie said the care agency would arrange extra carers at home.

Despite the delays, she said: “He’s so excited to go to his flat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price balances Amy’s illness and work

Amy, 73, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017. The condition is incurable, and she underwent a lung transplant in 2022.

Katie is now helping care for her mother while supporting Harvey and continuing to work. She summed up the pressure as “it’s hard, it’s a juggle”.

She did not say when Harvey’s flat would finally be ready. The uncertainty leaves Katie managing both situations alongside her professional commitments.

Amy is battling a terminal illness (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Katie shares sciatica struggle

Days before the podcast, Katie discussed sciatica in an Instagram video promoting her SupremeCBD products.

She linked the nerve pain to severe foot injuries suffered during a 2020 holiday in Turkey. Katie broke bones in both feet after falling from a 25-foot wall that July.

She underwent several operations and could not walk for six months. The condition involves irritated or compressed nerve roots running from the lower back into the legs.

Katie said regular massage formed part of her response to recurring hip problems. She also described pain running through her buttock and down one leg.

CBD oil has become part of her daily routine, she said, particularly when sciatica becomes difficult. The update appeared in content promoting SupremeCBD products.

Read more: Katie Price and Lee Andrews drama continues as he ‘refuses’ to divorce her: ‘He’ll never let her leave until she gives him what he wants’

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