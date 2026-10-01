Take That have announced Dreamers, their 10th studio album, alongside the release of its title track.

The 12-song record will arrive on November 20, three years after This Life topped the charts. The title track landed on Thursday, October 1.

It follows earlier album tracks You’re A Superstar, Sweet July and Feel My Love. That final song is a collaboration with Irish-American musician Michael Patrick Kelly.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen described themselves as “very happy and proud” of the finished record. The trio said the songs gathered lessons from across their shared career. The album has been presented as both bold and celebratory.

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Take That reflect on making Dreamers

The group said they “didn’t set out to write something which reflected on our career together”. However, swapping music and ideas led them back through what they had learned as Take That.

Gary said on Instagram that Dreamers had taken two years to make. He highlighted unhurried writing sessions, collaborations and a large team of producers, writers and musicians.

He added: “So happy we’re ending the year looking forward and upwards.”

Gary also thanked the wider creative team for helping make the project possible. His update framed Dreamers as an upbeat ending to 2026.

‘Can’t wait for this!’

Fans appeared as hyped as the group following the announcement, with one user writing: “Already so in love with the released tracks. Can‘t wait to hear the full album!! So excited!!”

“Yay!! Love it!! Can’t wait for this!” another person shared.

“Perfect early birthday present,” a third remarked.

“So happy we have a release date! Set on the countdown!” a fourth said.

Take That will promote their new album with a 2027 tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dreamers tracklist mixes celebration and reflection

Best Heartbreak, Higher, Who Do You Think You Are and Wonderkids also feature on the record.

Wonderkids has been described as a punchy, tongue-in-cheek look at Take That’s nearly four-decade journey. The remaining titles include Change Of Season, My Love Is Yours, Saint and Masterpiece.

Together, the 12 songs mix career reflection with a forward-looking tone. They also continue the group’s studio comeback following the success of This Life.

Take That formed in Manchester in 1989 as a five-piece. The original line-up featured Gary, Howard, Mark, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

Hits including Pray, Relight My Fire and Back For Good followed during their first run. Robbie left in 1995, while the band split the following year.

They reunited in 2006 and later continued as the current trio.

Take That line up major Dreamers tour

The announcement follows the Circus Live Summer 2026 tour, which revived one of Take That’s most celebrated productions.

Next summer, the Dreamers tour will visit 31 cities across 16 European countries. Named stops include the UK, Ireland, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, Switzerland and Denmark.

The run has been described as Take That’s largest European tour for several years. Before then, listeners can hear the title track alongside the three previously released songs.

Read more: Robbie Williams’ ‘vengeful’ hatred towards Take That bandmate Gary Barlow: ‘I wanted to make him pay’

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