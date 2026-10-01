Pete Wicks reveals he’s ditched drinking after making pact with Olivia Attwood

Pete Wicks is avoiding booze and sugar after making a health pact with girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

Speaking on Staying Relevant this week, the former Towie star explained how the agreement had changed his routine. His update comes after he and Olivia made their relationship official during the summer.

At 37, Pete said healthier choices now include more water and fewer sweets. However, he made clear that a dramatic gym transformation is not currently part of the plan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@olivia_attwood)

Pete Wicks explains his pact with Olivia Attwood

Pete introduced the arrangement simply, saying: “So we’ve got a pact.”

He explained that both were avoiding sugar and mostly steering clear of alcohol for the time being. The pair may make exceptions while away, or when they feel there is a reason.

Sam Thompson also revealed Pete had recently been enjoying Capri Suns while following the sugar-free approach. According to Sam, Olivia checked a shared picture closely to ensure Pete’s drink was sugar-free.

Sam joked that Olivia was keeping a close eye on Pete’s choices.

Pete also admitted he has a sweet tooth, with sweets and chocolate among his usual temptations. For now, he said he is avoiding them rather than simply reducing his intake.

Pete opened up about his pact with Olivia (Credit: Staying Relevant / YouTube)

Pete Wicks boosts his daily water intake

One of the biggest changes involves Pete’s daily water intake. He admitted hydration had not previously been one of his strengths.

He said: “Now, I’m uh smashing through three litres of water a day.”

The switch has also led to far more frequent toilet trips, he told listeners. Pete estimated he now goes between 10 and 12 times daily, compared with roughly twice before.

That practical side effect became part of the podcast’s light-hearted health discussion.

Olivia and Pete have a pact (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Pete Wicks rules out a dramatic fitness overhaul

Despite the new routine, Pete does not want listeners expecting an intense fitness regime just yet. He said some people had mistaken the dietary changes for the start of a weight-training push.

Pete responded: “I’m not doing that as of yet.”

He has, however, bought resistance bands and said he was looking forward to becoming healthier. His current plan centres on cutting sugar, limiting alcohol and maintaining the increased water intake.

The agreement offers a small glimpse into the couple’s day-to-day relationship since going public during the summer. Pete framed the changes as a shared pact, while keeping expectations around exercise firmly in check.

No firm end date was given beyond their reference to travelling or having a reason to pause it. For now, his health kick remains focused on food, drink and hydration.

Read more: Pete Wicks shares his ‘pain’ after heartbreaking deaths of his two dogs

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.